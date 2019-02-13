Log in
Announcement to the Market - Trading of Own Shares as Treasury Stock - Month: January 2018

02/13/2019 | 04:22pm EST

CNPJ 61.532.644/0001-15 A Publicly Listed Company

Announcement to the Market

Trading of Own Shares as Treasury Stock

Pursuant to the best practices of Corporate Governance, ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ S.A. announces to the entities of the capital market that during the month of January 2019:

Trading of Own Shares for Treasury Stock

  • ITAÚSA did not trade any of its own shares for treasury stock.

Trading by a Controlled Companies in its Own Shares

  • the controlled companies DURATEX and ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. also did not acquire their own shares for treasury stock, but replaced to the market 9,100 common shares and 537.134 preferred shares, respectively, under the stock option grant plan, approved by the General Shareholders Meeting.

Historical information regarding repurchase of own shares for treasury stock of ITAÚSA is available on the Company's Investor Relations website www.itausa.com.br.

São Paulo (SP), February 13, 2019.

ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Itaúsa - Investimentos Itaú SA published this content on 13 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2019 21:21:10 UTC
