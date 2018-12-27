Announcements and Notices - [Audit Committee – Terms of Reference] - Issue date: 27 Dec 2018

VEDAN INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED բʗ਷ყ€છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 02317)

€the "Company"

AUDIT COMMITTEE - TERMS OF REFERENCE

(Adopted by the Company pursuant to the Board resolution passed on 22 December 2015 and applicable to the Company's accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2016, and revised by the Company pursuant to the Board resolution passed on 25 December 2018)

1. Members

1.1 The audit committee of the Company ("Committee") shall be established by the board of directors ("Directors") of the Company ("Board"). It shall comprise a minimum of three members.

1.2 The Committee shall comprise non-executive Directors only. The majority of the Committee members must be independent non-executive Directors, and at least one of whom is an independent non-executive Director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (as amended from time to time) (the "Listing Rules").

1.3 The Committee must be chaired by an independent non-executive Director and appointed by the Board from time to time. In the absence of the Committee chairman and/or an appointed deputy, the remaining members present shall elect one of themselves to chair the meeting.

1.4 If the Committee comprise a non-executive Director, a former partner of the Company's existing auditing firm should be prohibited from acting as a member of the Committee for a period of 2 years from the date of his/her ceasing (a) to be a partner of the firm; or (b) to have any financial interest in the firm, whichever is later.

1.5 The terms of appointment of the Committee members are determined by the Board at the appointment date.

1.6 A member of the Committee who ceases to be a member of the Board shall immediately and automatically cease to be a member of the Committee.

2. Secretary 2.1 The company secretary of the Company shall act as the secretary of the Committee. 2.2 The Committee may from time to time, appoint any other person with appropriate qualification and experience to act as the secretary of the Committee.

3. Meeting 3.1 Unless specified by these terms of reference, meetings and proceedings of the Committee shall be governed by the Company's articles of association regulating the meetings and proceedings of the Directors. 3.2 The Committee should meet at least twice a year. The external auditors of the Company can call for a meeting if necessary. 3.3 Notice of at least 14 days should be given for any meeting, unless such notification is waived by all members of the Committee. Notwithstanding the notification period, the attendance of a member of the Committee at the meeting would be deemed to be a waiver by him/her of the required notification requirement. If the follow up meeting takes place within 14 days after the meeting, no notification is required for such follow up meeting.



3.4 The quorum necessary for the transaction of business of the Committee shall be two members of the Committee, one of whom must be an independent non-executive Director.

3.5 Meeting can be attended in person or via electronic means including telephonic or video conferencing. The members of the Committee can attend the meeting via telephonic or any similar communication device (all persons attending such meeting should be able to hear from such member via such communication device).

3.6 The resolution of the Committee should be passed by more than half of the members.

3.7 Written resolution passed and signed by all members is valid, and the validity is the same as any resolution passed in a meeting held.

3.8 Full minutes of the Committee meeting should be kept by a duly appointed secretary of the Committee. Draft and final versions of minutes of the meeting should be sent to all Committee members for their comment and records, within a reasonable time after the meeting.

3.9 The Committee shall report back to the Board and keep the Board fully informed of its decisions and recommendations, unless prohibited by applicable laws and regulations.

4. Meeting attendance

4.1 The members of the Committee should meet, at least twice a year, with the Company's external auditors without the attendance of the executive Directors (except for the one invited by the Committee).

4.2 Upon the invitation from the Committee, the following persons can attend the meeting: (i) head of internal audit department or (if absent) the representative from internal audit department; (ii) group financial controller (or equivalent); and (iii) the other Board members.

4.3 Only members of the Committee can vote in the meeting.

5. Annual General Meeting 5.1 The chairman of the Committee or (if absent) another member of the Committee (who must be an independent non-executive Director) shall attend the annual general meeting of the Company, handle shareholders' enquiries on the activities and responsibilities related to the Committee.

6. Duties and Powers 6.1 The Committee is responsible for reviewing and monitoring the financial reporting, risk management and internal control principles of the Company, and shall assist the Board to fulfill its responsibility over the audit and perform the corporate governance function of the Company. The Committee's duties and powers should include, without limitation, the following:

Relationship with the Company's external auditors

6.1.1 to act as key representative body for overseeing the Company's relations with the external auditors; and to be primarily responsible for making recommendations to the Board on the appointment, re-appointment and removal of the external auditor, and to approve the remuneration and terms of engagement of the external auditor, and any question of its resignation or dismissal;

6.1.2 to review and monitor the external auditor's independence and objectivity and the effectiveness of the audit process in accordance with applicable standards. The Committee should discuss with the auditor the nature and scope of the audit and reporting obligations before the audit commences;

6.1.3 to develop and implement policy on engaging an external auditor to supply non-audit services. For this purpose, "external auditor" includes any entity that is under common control, ownership or management with the audit firm or any entity that a reasonable and informed third party knowing all relevant information would reasonably conclude to be part of the audit firm nationally or internationally;

6.1.4 the Committee should report to the Board, identifying and making recommendations on any matters where action or improvement is needed;

Review of the Company's financial information

6.1.5 to monitor integrity of the Company's financial statements and annual report and accounts, half-year report and, if prepared for publication, quarterly reports, and to review significant financial reporting judgements contained in them. In reviewing these reports before submission to the Board, the Committee should focus particularly on: