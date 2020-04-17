Log in
Announcing Choose Your Own Adventure Baby Board Books

04/17/2020

WAITSFIELD, Vt., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chooseco, publisher of the world-famous Choose Your Own Adventure® gamebook series announced the September 2020 release of board books based on the classic interactive books. The publisher launched the new "Choose Your Own Adventure: Your First Adventure" series with adaptations from bestselling titles: The Abominable SnowmanJourney Under The Sea, and Space And Beyond. All three titles were originally written by the series' founder, R. A. Montgomery. The adaptations are intended for ages 0-3, and each title has been abridged from 17000 words to 350.

To learn more about the forthcoming Choose Your Own Adventure board books, please contact Elizabeth Middleman at webmail@chooseco.com

ABOUT CHOOSECO
Chooseco is a purpose-built publishing house which brought the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure gamebook series back to print. Since the series relaunch, Chooseco has sold over 15 million copies. Chooseco is based in Vermont. It boasts a creative team dedicated to promoting literacy through immersive interactive stories.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-choose-your-own-adventure-baby-board-books-301041128.html

SOURCE Chooseco


© PRNewswire 2020
