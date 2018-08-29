Announcing Falster 2, SKAGEN’s Next Generation of Touchscreen Smartwatch

Danish-inspired lifestyle brand SKAGEN is proud to introduce the newest
addition to its smartwatch portfolio: the Falster
2. Boasting the same minimalist design approach as its award-winning
predecessor—Falster, which debuted in January 2018 at CES—Falster 2
offers more in the way of available features without sacrificing the
pared-down, life-simplifying ethos of the original.
SKAGEN Falster 2 (Photo: Business Wire)
“The Falster 2 represents everything SKAGEN stands for: beautiful,
design-focused products that are functional for the way people live,”
says Frederik Thrane, creative director for SKAGEN. “An appreciation of
simplicity and a thoughtful approach to how your time is spent are key
elements in the Danish way of life—and we capture them in our
smartwatches through minimalist execution and customizable function.”
Subtle updates have been made to the Falster’s design, including new
minimalist, battery-saving watch dials and the addition of two
programmable pushers, allowing users more personalized functionality and
quick access to their favorite apps. The case is now swimproof, so users
can track swim workouts, hang poolside or hop in the shower without risk
of damaging their smartwatch. Additionally, Falster 2 is one of the only
smartwatches on the market with a magnetic steel-mesh strap—the latest
evolution of the brand’s hallmark band material.
The most notable evolution is in the Falster 2’s tech capabilities.
Following the launch of Falster, SKAGEN invited fans to share feedback
about which features they would like to see in future generations.
Heart-rate tracking was most requested, and SKAGEN is happily delivering
on that request. The expanded feature line-up includes:
Heart Rate
Powered by Wear OS by Google, Falster 2’s newly integrated Google Fit
allows users to prioritize their wellness. The wearer’s heart rate is
automatically tracked across a variety of workouts.
Untethered GPS
Falster 2 has GPS capabilities built into the watch rather than
piggybacking off a synced smartphone. This allows users to leave their
phone at home during bike rides, walks and runs while still tracking
their route—viewable right on their watch dial—and distance logged.
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Falster 2 features integrated NFC technology, allowing users to make
hands-free payments via Google Pay and access participating public
transit systems using their device (available at launch in select
countries). Sensitive account information is protected by a user-set
lock code, preventing data and identity theft in the event the watch is
lost or stolen.
Additional Features
The complete range of features from the original Falster carry over to
Falster 2, including:
-
Function-Based Dials for quick access to favorite features
-
Smartwatch Notifications
-
Activity Tracking
-
Customizable Watch Faces
-
Voice Command, powered by Google Assistant
-
Interchangeable Straps
-
Powered with Wear OS by Google
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 Platform
-
Compatible with iOS 9.3+ and Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition)
Falster 2 starts at $275 USD/£269 GBP/2495 DKK
Visit: www.SKAGEN.com
*The Google Assistant is not available in all languages. Android, Wear
OS by Google, Google Play, Google Fit and other marks are trademarks of
Google Inc.
Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks of Qualcomm
Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.
Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear is a product of Qualcomm Technologies,
Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
ABOUT SKAGEN
Founded in 1989, SKAGEN was inspired by the Danish coastal town from
which we borrow not just a name, but a warm spirit and a minimalist
mindset. We create watches, wearables, jewelry and leather goods that
capture what’s truly essential. SKAGEN is a division of Fossil Group,
with headquarters based in Richardson, Texas.
