Announcing General Availability of Google Cloud Dataprep by Trifacta

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trifacta , the global leader in data preparation , today announced the general availability of Google Cloud Dataprep by Trifacta, an embedded version of the Trifacta data preparation technology within Google Cloud Platform. Cloud Dataprep accelerates how companies visually explore, clean, and prepare structured and unstructured data for a variety of downstream uses such as analytics, machine learning and data science. Cloud Dataprep is a fully-managed service that integrates with the storage, processing, and analytics components of Google Cloud, such as BigQuery and Cloud Dataflow. This tight coupling of technologies has accelerated the productivity of analysts on GCP, allowing them to prepare and analyze data within the same environment. For example, by structuring, cleansing, and blending data in Cloud Dataprep, users can then produce more effective analytics in Google Data Studio. Since its open beta launch, more than 25,000 data analysts at leading companies have used Cloud Dataprep to perform an excess of 700,000 data preparation jobs.



Cloud Dataprep meets the scalability needs of GCP customers while providing an intuitive new approach to more efficiently prepare data. With this general availability release, Cloud Dataprep includes new features to enhance analyst productivity such as expanded AI-driven transformations and team-based collaboration to help users work together in real-time. The features in this latest release cater to teams of data analysts - the most prevalent users of Google Cloud Dataprep.

“At Farmlogix, we’re making data accessible for the sustainable food industry. Because reporting is an integral part of our business, we called on Google Cloud to help transfer our data into an environment that was better suited for our needs,” said Linda Mallers, president and CEO, Farmlogix. “Dataprep by Trifacta is incredibly user friendly and the machine learning suggestions help us reduce a big chunk of the labor intensive process of data wrangling , so we can analyze and mine food purchasing data across 46 states, 521 distributors, and 1,000 producer groups representing over 100,000 farms and vendors to reimagine local and sustainable sourcing and regional supply chains.”

“We’re excited for the broader availability of Google Cloud Dataprep, which will enable organizations of all shapes and sizes to better prepare and make use of data on Google Cloud Platform,” said Sudhir Hasbe, Director of Product Management at Google Cloud. “The new features rolling out today offer deeper data prep functionality to analysts, accelerating the traditionally time-consuming and technical data preparation process into one that is intuitive and agile. Our beta customers have already seen huge benefits from using the product, and we’re expecting those numbers to increase exponentially as it gains further adoption.”

Data preparation is one of the biggest bottlenecks in any analytic process. Eliminating this bottleneck presents organizations with a tremendous opportunity to improve efficiency and uncover new value in their data. According to a recent Trifacta survey of nearly 300 data professionals, enterprises spend over $450 billion on data preparation , and 60 percent of IT professionals spend half or more of their time at work on data quality assurance, clean up or preparation. The intuitive workflow of Cloud Dataprep enables analysts to more quickly complete their data preparation, allowing them more time to focus on delivering more value to the business.

“The general availability of Google Cloud Dataprep by Trifacta serves as a major validation of our data preparation platform and speaks to the cloud optimization, scalability, ease of use and security of our technology,” said Adam Wilson, CEO at Trifacta. “We’re excited to power a core service on Google Cloud Platform and help analysts, engineers, and data scientists better leverage Google Cloud services to accelerate their analytics projects.”

