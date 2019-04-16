Announcing PowerDVD 19, the World's No. 1 Media Player, Now With 8K Video Playback Support

The World’s leading multimedia player embraces the future of entertainment with support for 8K video & exclusive enhancements for 4K content, to deliver the ultimate media experience for both PC & Home Theaters.

CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), today announced the release of PowerDVD 19, the latest version of its leading movie and media playback software. PowerDVD 19 builds on CyberLink’s legacy of cutting-edge playback technology, with video playback support for Ultra HD 8K and 4K HDR content. PowerDVD’s playback engine now also boasts native 64-bit support, allowing for Ultra HD 4K video to be enjoyed in better-than-original quality with unique TrueTheaterTM audio-visual enhancement technology.

8K video is the next wave in superior definition home entertainment. Although still new to the market, 8K displays are already starting to find their way into an increasing number of living rooms, and 8K video content isn’t far behind. With 8K video already on YouTube and mainstream TV broadcasts, it won’t be long until it is the norm for video media consumption. By supporting 8K video playback, on top of Ultra HD 4K and 360˚, CyberLink is ensuring PowerDVD users are best placed to enjoy the future of multimedia.

“Being the World’s No. 1 movie and media player, PowerDVD has a long history of delivering pioneering multimedia playback features, functions and support to our millions of users,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “PowerDVD 19’s support for 8K video playback welcomes the next generation in ultra high-definition home entertainment.”

A significant upgrade to PowerDVD’s playback engine helps deliver native 64-bit support allowing for Ultra HD 4K video quality to be upscaled thanks to CyberLink’s patented TrueTheaterTM Color, Lighting & HDR technologies. Already supporting all major file formats and codecs, including those not natively supported by Windows such as HEVC (H.265) and new HEIC/HEIF image files, these latest updates make PowerDVD the leading player on PC and the ultimate addition to Home Theater systems.

PowerDVD 19 continues to guarantee better-than-original video and audio playback for Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD discs, major file formats and codecs, as well as 360˚ video. PowerDVD 19 also introduces spatial audio support for 360˚ videos, making VR video feel almost as real as being there in person. In addition, PowerDVD enables online entertainment to be more accessible, with users able to connect and watch YouTube Live, 4K, and HDR videos, or “pin” videos to watch offline later.

CyberLink PowerDVD 19 Availability

PowerDVD 19 is available for purchase from CyberLink’s online store.

Version Pricing

PowerDVD Live: US$44.99/12 month or US$14.99/3 month subscription

PowerDVD 19 Ultra: US$99.99

PowerDVD 19 Pro: US$79.99

PowerDVD19 Standard: US$59.99

To see the differences between each version visit the PowerDVD product page. Upgrades from previous PowerDVD versions are also available starting from US$49.99.

