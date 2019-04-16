Announcing PowerDVD 19, the World's No. 1 Media Player, Now With 8K Video Playback Support

CyberLink
Corp. (5203.TW), today announced the release of PowerDVD
19, the latest version of its leading movie and media playback
software. PowerDVD 19 builds on CyberLink’s legacy of cutting-edge
playback technology, with video playback support for Ultra HD 8K and 4K
HDR content. PowerDVD’s playback engine now also boasts native 64-bit
support, allowing for Ultra HD 4K video to be enjoyed in
better-than-original quality with unique TrueTheaterTM
audio-visual enhancement technology.
8K video is the next wave in superior definition home entertainment.
Although still new to the market, 8K displays are already starting to
find their way into an increasing number of living rooms, and 8K video
content isn’t far behind. With 8K video already on YouTube and
mainstream TV broadcasts, it won’t be long until it is the norm for
video media consumption. By supporting 8K video playback, on top of
Ultra HD 4K and 360˚, CyberLink is ensuring PowerDVD users are best
placed to enjoy the future of multimedia.
“Being the World’s No. 1 movie and media player, PowerDVD has a long
history of delivering pioneering multimedia playback features, functions
and support to our millions of users,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of
CyberLink. “PowerDVD 19’s support for 8K video playback welcomes the
next generation in ultra high-definition home entertainment.”
A significant upgrade to PowerDVD’s playback engine helps deliver native
64-bit support allowing for Ultra HD 4K video quality to be upscaled
thanks to CyberLink’s patented TrueTheaterTM Color, Lighting
& HDR technologies. Already supporting all major file formats and
codecs, including those not natively supported by Windows such as HEVC
(H.265) and new HEIC/HEIF image files, these latest updates make
PowerDVD the leading player on PC and the ultimate addition to Home
Theater systems.
PowerDVD 19 continues to guarantee better-than-original video and audio
playback for Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD discs, major file
formats and codecs, as well as 360˚ video. PowerDVD 19 also introduces
spatial audio support for 360˚ videos, making VR video feel almost as
real as being there in person. In addition, PowerDVD enables online
entertainment to be more accessible, with users able to connect and
watch YouTube Live, 4K, and HDR videos, or “pin” videos to watch offline
later.
CyberLink PowerDVD 19 Availability
PowerDVD 19 is available for purchase from CyberLink’s
online store.
Version Pricing
PowerDVD Live: US$44.99/12 month or US$14.99/3 month subscription
PowerDVD 19 Ultra: US$99.99
PowerDVD 19 Pro: US$79.99
PowerDVD19 Standard: US$59.99
To see the differences between each version visit the PowerDVD product
page. Upgrades from previous PowerDVD versions are also available
starting from US$49.99.
About CyberLink
Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in
multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink
addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets
through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation,
multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile
applications and AI facial recognition.
CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia
software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector,
PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.
With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and
facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial
Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe®
delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition
that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart
security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home.
For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website
at www.cyberlink.com
