Announcing Rare Opportunity to Own a Premier Historic Horse Farm Estate on 31 Acres

10/17/2018 | 10:35pm CEST

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Hill and Regan Parker of Turf Town Properties, Inc. announces that Bourbon County's 2328 Fords Mill Road, also known as Houstondale Farm, offers a variety of unrivaled benefits from a circa 1854 Greek Revival estate of nearly 7,000 sq. ft. on 31 picturesque acres.

2328 Fords Mill Road KY

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Hill and Regan Parker of Turf Town Properties, Inc. announces that Bourbon County's 2328 Fords Mill Road, also known as Houstondale Farm, offers a variety of unrivaled benefits from a circa 1854 Greek Revival estate of nearly 7,000 sq. ft. on 31 picturesque acres.

The property includes a 12-stall barn, 6 paddocks and fields, a circa 1794 guest house, 3 car garage with apartment and a 2-story pool house with adjacent in-ground pool, all available for $899,000.

More information can be found at: http://www.lexhorsefarms.com/listing/1819079-2328-fords-mill-rd-paris-ky-40361/

Situated only 15 minutes from Lexington, Kentucky this distinctive Bluegrass Estate is located near prominent Thoroughbred operations where many time-honored winners and champions were raised. Soak in the delightful scenery as you enter the polished park-like settings on winding roads through a lovely tree-lined drive surrounded by stately trees and mature grounds.

The current owners purchased this magnificent home in 1979 and have since renovated, restored and added too many upgrades to list, all while preserving its historic charm. Proficient detail and financial investment were required to replicate the original exterior to reproduce the magnificent wood works and window moldings for the additional wings. The main house features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, 10-foot ceilings, 15-17-inch baseboards and original ash, poplar and long-leaf pine floors, large rooms, 10 fireplaces and a first floor master suite with 2 marble floor bathrooms. The sizable second floor has 3 bedrooms, a full bath and a pine wood floor landing that can be used as an office. Unwind in the L-shaped enclosed porch, host a gathering in the large family room or delight guests in the lower level entertainment room with an impressive full mahogany bar. The added gorgeous pool, pool house with kitchen and bath enhances the charm of this spectacular estate.

Among the remarkable features of this home and grounds is the 3-car detached garage with second floor 1400+ sq. ft. colonial style apartment that provides comfortable guest living space consisting of a living room, bedroom, bath and kitchen.

Intrigued parties can view a video of this beautiful home and property via this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoaLkgiMm7Q

Listing agent, Hill Parker states: "This extraordinary property has been lovingly restored while keeping the charm of yesteryear. The historic renovated treasure of a home coupled with its noteworthy land is most certainly one of Kentucky's most distinguished horse farm estates."

Hill and Regan Parker have over 17 years of experience in Kentucky horse farm real estate and are widely regarded as the authority husband/wife team that assists their clients in locating the very best horse farm that meets all their needs. 2328 Fords Mill Road is available for scheduled showings to interested parties to experience everything that this unparalleled estate and property has to offer.

Full details can be found on the URL above. Contact details are provided on site.

Turf Town Properties, Inc. - Hill & Regan Parker
Address: 124 Kentucky Ave., Lexington, Kentucky 40502, United States
Contact Name: Hill Parker
Website: http://www.lexhorsefarms.com
Email: hillparkerracing@yahoo.com
Phone: +1-859-608-8039

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/YoaLkgiMm7Q

News Source: Turf Town Properties Inc.

Related link: http://www.lexhorsefarms.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/announcing-rare-opportunity-to-own-a-premier-historic-horse-farm-estate-on-31-acres/
