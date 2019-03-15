Announcing Talent Optimization: A New Discipline Empowering Business Leaders to Align People Strategy with Business Strategy for Optimal Business Results

Today is the public launch of talent
optimization, a new discipline that empowers entire organizations to
align people strategy with business strategy for maximum business
results. Through talentoptimization.org,
now business leaders at every level have access to:
-
Learning: A detailed guide on how to successfully design
winning teams and culture, hire purposefully, and inspire and develop
leaders effectively
-
Maturity Model: A diagnostic tool that measures how competent a
business is at talent optimization and also isolates problem areas to
help identify areas needing improvement
-
The Talent Optimization Nation: The world’s first global talent
optimization community
-
OPTIMA
2019: The inaugural talent optimization industry
conference (call for speakers now open!)
New Webinar
To begin mastering the talent optimization framework and essential
aptitudes, Matt Poepsel, PhD, Senior Vice President of Product at
the Predictive Index, is hosting a webinar The
future of work is talent optimization on March 27th at 1:00 p.m. EST.
“According to the Annual
CEO Benchmarking Report, 64% of CEOs report having employee-related
costs that constitute at least half of their overall costs,” said Poepsel.
“If a company’s biggest expense is its talent, why do we still struggle
to make great hires, create high-performing teams, and retain top
talent? There just hasn’t been a system that shows us how to do
this—until now. Join the talent optimization movement to learn how to
align people practices with a broader business context.”
About The Talent Optimization Nation
Anyone can now join the Talent
Optimization Nation, whose mission is to create a global community
of diverse individuals who will support, challenge, and inspire one
another to have greater impact at work—independently, as teams, and as
entire organizations. From inspirational articles and news to
discussions and learning, every day the community will offer fresh
resources with the intent of increasing collective proficiency around
talent optimization.
