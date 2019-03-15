Announcing Talent Optimization: A New Discipline Empowering Business Leaders to Align People Strategy with Business Strategy for Optimal Business Results

Today is the public launch of talent optimization, a new discipline that empowers entire organizations to align people strategy with business strategy for maximum business results. Through talentoptimization.org, now business leaders at every level have access to:

Learning: A detailed guide on how to successfully design winning teams and culture, hire purposefully, and inspire and develop leaders effectively

Maturity Model: A diagnostic tool that measures how competent a business is at talent optimization and also isolates problem areas to help identify areas needing improvement

The Talent Optimization Nation: The world's first global talent optimization community

The world’s first global talent optimization community OPTIMA 2019: The inaugural talent optimization industry conference (call for speakers now open!)

To begin mastering the talent optimization framework and essential aptitudes, Matt Poepsel, PhD, Senior Vice President of Product at the Predictive Index, is hosting a webinar The future of work is talent optimization on March 27th at 1:00 p.m. EST.

“According to the Annual CEO Benchmarking Report, 64% of CEOs report having employee-related costs that constitute at least half of their overall costs,” said Poepsel. “If a company’s biggest expense is its talent, why do we still struggle to make great hires, create high-performing teams, and retain top talent? There just hasn’t been a system that shows us how to do this—until now. Join the talent optimization movement to learn how to align people practices with a broader business context.”

About The Talent Optimization Nation

Anyone can now join the Talent Optimization Nation, whose mission is to create a global community of diverse individuals who will support, challenge, and inspire one another to have greater impact at work—independently, as teams, and as entire organizations. From inspirational articles and news to discussions and learning, every day the community will offer fresh resources with the intent of increasing collective proficiency around talent optimization.

