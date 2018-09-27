Announcing The In.flux Reality Mixer, Los Angeles’ First Mixed Reality Arts & Culture Festival

Inaugural event fuses VR, AR, commerce, and culture on Dec. 1

The In.flux Lab, a creative technology collective, today announced the key speakers and conversations taking place during The In.flux Reality Mixer, an industry-first, day-long festival at the intersection of immersive technology, commerce and culture. The In.flux Reality Mixer will gather digital content creators, agency and brand innovation scouts, software and technology developers, content acquisition executives and art enthusiasts.

Keynote - “This is Your Brain on VR”

Kicking off Saturday, Dec. 1 in Downtown Los Angeles, the In.flux Reality Mixer will open with “This is Your Brain on VR,” an exclusive presentation by Dr. Sook-Lei Liew, Assistant Professor and Director of the Neural Plasticity and Neurorehabilitation Lab at the University of Southern California.

Dr. Liew’s keynote will shed light on virtual reality’s potential to help (or harm) the way our brains function, based on early learnings from Reinvent, a research study fielded with the goal of understanding whether VR might help stroke patients recover their motor skills.

“Mixed reality has finally reached a tipping point, with hundreds of millions of AR-enabled devices in our bags and pockets, and consumer VR becoming more scalable and affordable by the day,” said Tameka Kee, Founder and Creative Director, The In.flux Lab. “As blended reality becomes the norm, now is the perfect time to dedicate a day toward understanding how these immersive technologies will change everything from business and advertising, to how we relax, love and communicate.”

Dialogue from creative, challenging and inspiring industry experts

The In.flux Reality Mixer features voices from across the full spectrum of mixed reality content and commerce, arts, science, advertising and academia, including:

Jonathan Nafarrete - Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of VRScout

- Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of VRScout Mariana Acuña Acosta - Co-founder of Opaque Studios and one of Variety’s “10 Innovators to Watch” in VR

- Co-founder of Opaque Studios and one of Variety’s “10 Innovators to Watch” in VR Lori Kozlowski - Co-founder of Smashd and Producer of the Google-backed VR experience Project Empathy

- Co-founder of Smashd and Producer of the Google-backed VR experience Latoya Peterson - Former Deputy Editor, Digital Innovation at ESPN’s The Undefeated

- Former Deputy Editor, Digital Innovation at ESPN’s Glenn Snyder - Co-founder of Master of Shapes and Co-creator of the Castrol Virtual Racers VR experiments

- Co-founder of Master of Shapes and Co-creator of the Castrol Virtual Racers VR experiments Ela Darling - Co-founder of GonzoVR, the world’s first VR camgirl, and a leading voice in the intersection of VR and the adult entertainment industry

- Co-founder of GonzoVR, the world’s first VR camgirl, and a leading voice in the intersection of VR and the adult entertainment industry Tom Boellstorff - Professor of Anthropology at UC Irvine and Co-author of “Virtual Worlds, Disability and New Cultures of the Embodied Self,” a study funded by the National Science Foundation

Key session topics include:

New World Ethics: Mixed Reality Commerce & Culture

AR & The Creative Process

Tools & Techniques for Altering a User’s Reality

The AR:t of Storytelling (with the Los Angeles Times NEWSTORY project)

In addition to the keynote and panels, In.flux Reality Mixer attendees can roam a mixed reality art gallery. The day-long festival concludes with an innovative content format called The AudioLab, featuring conversations played through headphones, lounge-style seating, a full bar and gourmet small bites.

Partners

In.flux Reality Mixer launch partners include the Los Angeles Chapter of the VR/AR Association, mixed reality publication and intelligence firm ARTILLRY, and experiential provider andgreat.

