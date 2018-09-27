Announcing The In.flux Reality Mixer, Los Angeles’ First Mixed Reality Arts & Culture Festival

The In.flux Lab, a creative technology collective, today announced the
key speakers and conversations taking place during The
In.flux Reality Mixer, an industry-first, day-long festival at the
intersection of immersive technology, commerce and culture. The In.flux
Reality Mixer will gather digital content creators, agency and brand
innovation scouts, software and technology developers, content
acquisition executives and art enthusiasts.
Keynote - “This is Your Brain on VR”
Kicking off Saturday, Dec. 1 in Downtown Los Angeles, the In.flux
Reality Mixer will open with “This is Your Brain on VR,” an exclusive
presentation by Dr.
Sook-Lei Liew, Assistant Professor and Director of the Neural
Plasticity and Neurorehabilitation Lab at the University of Southern
California.
Dr. Liew’s keynote will shed light on virtual reality’s potential to
help (or harm) the way our brains function, based on early learnings
from Reinvent,
a research study fielded with the goal of understanding whether VR might
help stroke patients recover their motor skills.
“Mixed reality has finally reached a tipping point, with hundreds of
millions of AR-enabled devices in our bags and pockets, and consumer VR
becoming more scalable and affordable by the day,” said Tameka Kee,
Founder and Creative Director, The In.flux Lab. “As blended reality
becomes the norm, now is the perfect time to dedicate a day toward
understanding how these immersive technologies will change everything
from business and advertising, to how we relax, love and communicate.”
Dialogue from creative, challenging and inspiring industry experts
The In.flux Reality Mixer features voices from across the full spectrum
of mixed reality content and commerce, arts, science, advertising and
academia, including:
-
Jonathan Nafarrete - Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief
of VRScout
-
Mariana Acuña Acosta - Co-founder of Opaque
Studios and one of Variety’s “10 Innovators to Watch” in VR
-
Lori Kozlowski - Co-founder of Smashd and Producer of the
Google-backed VR experience Project
Empathy
-
Latoya Peterson - Former Deputy Editor, Digital Innovation at
ESPN’s The Undefeated
-
Glenn Snyder - Co-founder of Master
of Shapes and Co-creator of the Castrol Virtual Racers VR
experiments
-
Ela Darling - Co-founder of GonzoVR, the world’s first VR
camgirl, and a
leading voice in the intersection of VR and the adult
entertainment industry
-
Tom Boellstorff - Professor of Anthropology at UC Irvine and
Co-author of “Virtual Worlds, Disability and New Cultures of the
Embodied Self,” a study funded by the National
Science Foundation
Key session topics include:
-
New World Ethics: Mixed Reality Commerce & Culture
-
AR & The Creative Process
-
Tools & Techniques for Altering a User’s Reality
-
The AR:t of Storytelling (with the Los Angeles Times NEWSTORY project)
In addition to the keynote and panels, In.flux Reality Mixer attendees
can roam a mixed
reality art gallery. The day-long festival concludes with an
innovative content format called The AudioLab,
featuring conversations played through headphones, lounge-style seating,
a full bar and gourmet small bites.
Partners
In.flux Reality Mixer launch partners include the Los
Angeles Chapter of the VR/AR Association, mixed reality publication
and intelligence firm ARTILLRY,
and experiential provider andgreat.
Art enthusiasts, VR and AR technology providers, software companies and
other interested parties can download
the Media Kit and inquire about partnership opportunities at info@theinfluxlab.com.
For speaking opportunities, contact us at speak@theinfluxlab.com.
Get
VIP, All Access and Art Gallery + AudioLab tickets at the
Early Adopter rate for a limited time.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005666/en/