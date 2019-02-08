Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs' February 2019 Distributions

VanEck announced today its distributions per share for its VanEck Vectors®
exchange-traded funds.
The following dates apply to distribution declarations for the funds
listed below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ex-Date
|
|
|
|
Payable Date
|
|
|
|
February 11, 2019
|
February 12, 2019
|
|
|
|
February 15, 2019
|
|
|
|
February 15, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Distribution
Frequency
|
|
|
Distribution
Amount per
Share
|
YMLI
|
|
|
YMLI
|
|
|
$0.2743
|
|
|
$0.2743
|
YMLP
|
|
|
YMLP
|
|
|
$0.4419
|
|
|
$0.4419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The final tax treatment of these dividends will be reported to
shareholders on their 1099-DIV form, which is mailed after the close of
each calendar year. The amount of dividends paid by each ETF may vary
from time to time. Past dividend amounts are no guarantee of future
dividend payment amounts.
IRS Circular 230 disclosure: VanEck does not provide
legal, tax or accounting advice. Any statement contained in this
communication concerning U.S. tax matters is not intended or written to
be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding penalties
imposed on the relevant taxpayer. Shareholders or potential shareholders
of VanEck Vectors ETFs should obtain their own independent tax advice
based on their particular circumstances.
If you have any questions concerning this information or VanEck Vectors
ETFs in general, please call 800.826.2333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30
p.m., Monday through Friday.
About VanEck
VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify
trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We
were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to
international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to
identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968,
emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that
subsequently shaped the investment management industry.
Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling
exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of
December 31, 2018, VanEck managed approximately $44.7 billion in assets,
including mutual funds, ETFs, and institutional accounts. The firm’s
capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more
specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively
managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and
security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the
sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity,
diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making
process around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive
strategies.
Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all
market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.
The principal risks of investing in VanEck Vectors ETFs include sector,
market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index
tracking and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net
asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed
capital markets. The assets of some Funds may be concentrated in a
particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a
diverse group of sectors. The Funds may loan their securities, which may
subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk. Fixed income
investments are subject to interest rate risk, credit risk, the risk
that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a
timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to
make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline.
High-yield bonds are subject to greater risk of loss of income and
principal than higher-rated securities. Bonds and bond funds will
decrease in value as interest rates rise. In addition when interest
rates fall income may decline. Please see the prospectus of each Fund
for more complete information regarding each Fund's specific risks.
To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder
of the relevant VanEck Vectors ETFs on the record date. Distributions
are paid to shareholders on the payment date. Past distributions are not
indicative of future distributions.
Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and
redeemed at their NAV only through certain authorized broker-dealers in
large, specified blocks of shares called “creation units” and otherwise
can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade
at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will
incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary
market.
Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including
possible loss of principal. An investor should consider a Fund's
investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before
investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus for VanEck
Funds and VanEck
Vectors ETFs, which contain this and other information, call
800.826.2333 or
visit vaneck.com.
Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus for VanEck
Funds and VanEck
Vectors ETFs carefully before investing.
Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor
666 Third Avenue
New
York, NY 10017
800.826.2333
