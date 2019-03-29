Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs' March 2019 Distributions

VanEck announced today its distributions per share for its VanEck Vectors® exchange-traded funds.

The following dates apply to distribution declarations for the funds listed below:

Ex-Date April 1, 2019 Record Date April 2, 2019 Payable Date April 5, 2019

Fund Ticker Distribution Frequency Distribution Amount per Share VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF ANGL Monthly $0.1352 VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF CBON Monthly $0.0703 VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF EMAG Monthly $0.0979 VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF EMLC Monthly $0.1832 VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF FLTR Monthly $0.0753 VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF GRNB Monthly $0.0291 VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF HYD Monthly $0.2200 VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF HYEM Monthly $0.1165 VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF IHY Monthly $0.0989 VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Intermediate Municipal Index ETF ITM Monthly $0.0963 VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Long Municipal Index ETF MLN Monthly $0.0517 VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex Financials ETF PFXF Monthly $0.0943 VanEck Vectors Pre-Refunded Municipal Index ETF PRB Monthly $0.0451 VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Municipal Index ETF SHYD Monthly $0.0683 VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Short Municipal Index ETF SMB Monthly $0.0240 VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF XMPT Monthly $0.0880

Fund Ticker Distribution Frequency Distribution Amount per Share VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF BIZD Quarterly $0.4100 VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF DURA Quarterly $0.1257 VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF MORT Quarterly $0.3770 VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF PPH Quarterly $0.3900

The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.

The final tax treatment of these dividends will be reported to shareholders on their 1099-DIV form, which is mailed after the close of each calendar year. The amount of dividends paid by each ETF may vary from time to time. Past dividend amounts are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

IRS Circular 230 disclosure: VanEck does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Any statement contained in this communication concerning U.S. tax matters is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding penalties imposed on the relevant taxpayer. Shareholders or potential shareholders of VanEck Vectors ETFs should obtain their own independent tax advice based on their particular circumstances.

If you have any questions concerning this information or VanEck Vectors ETFs in general, please call 800.826.2333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of February 28, 2019, VanEck managed approximately $47.9 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs, and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making process around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

The principal risks of investing in VanEck Vectors ETFs include sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. The assets of some Funds may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors. The Funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk, credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. High-yield bonds are subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. In addition when interest rates fall income may decline. Please see the prospectus of each Fund for more complete information regarding each Fund's specific risks.

To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of the relevant VanEck Vectors ETFs on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their NAV only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called “creation units” and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus for VanEck Funds and VanEck Vectors ETFs, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus for VanEck Funds and VanEck Vectors ETFs carefully before investing.

