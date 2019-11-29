Log in
Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs' November 2019 Distributions

11/29/2019 | 06:31pm EST

VanEck announced today its distributions per share for its VanEck Vectors® exchange-traded funds.

The following dates apply to distribution declarations for the funds listed below:

Ex-Date

December 2, 2019

 

Record Date

December 3, 2019

 

Payable Date

December 6, 2019

Fund

Ticker

Distribution
Frequency

Distribution
Amount per
Share

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

ANGL

Monthly

$0.1322

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF

CBON

Monthly

$0.0848

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF

EMAG

Monthly

$0.0862

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

EMLC

Monthly

$0.1643

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

FLTR

Monthly

$0.0525

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF

GRNB

Monthly

$0.0590

VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF

HYD

Monthly

$0.2011

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

HYEM

Monthly

$0.1149

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF

IHY

Monthly

$0.0975

VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Intermediate Municipal Index ETF

ITM

Monthly

$0.0895

VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF

MAAX

Monthly

$0.0650

VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Long Municipal Index ETF

MLN

Monthly

$0.0463

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex Financials ETF

PFXF

Monthly

$0.0799

VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Municipal Index ETF

SHYD

Monthly

$0.0649

VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Short Municipal Index ETF

SMB

Monthly

$0.0240

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF

XMPT

Monthly

$0.0860

The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.

The final tax treatment of these dividends will be reported to shareholders on their 1099-DIV form, which is mailed after the close of each calendar year. The amount of dividends paid by each ETF may vary from time to time. Past dividend amounts are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

IRS Circular 230 disclosure: VanEck does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Any statement contained in this communication concerning U.S. tax matters is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding penalties imposed on the relevant taxpayer. Shareholders or potential shareholders of VanEck Vectors ETFs should obtain their own independent tax advice based on their particular circumstances.

If you have any questions concerning this information or VanEck Vectors ETFs in general, please call 800.826.2333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends-including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006-that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of October 31, 2019, VanEck managed approximately $51.5 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs, and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making process around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

The principal risks of investing in VanEck Vectors ETFs include sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. The assets of some Funds may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors. The Funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk, credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. High-yield bonds are subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. In addition when interest rates fall income may decline. Please see the prospectus of each Fund for more complete information regarding each Fund's specific risks.

To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of the relevant VanEck Vectors ETFs on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their net asset value (NAV) only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called “creation units” and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor
666 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10017
800.826.2333


© Business Wire 2019
