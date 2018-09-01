Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs’ August 2018 Distributions

VanEck announced today its regular distributions per share for the VanEck Vectors® municipal income and income-oriented exchange-traded funds.

The following dates apply to distribution declarations for the funds listed below:

Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date September 4, 2018 September 5, 2018 September 10, 2018

Fund Ticker Distribution

Frequency Distribution

Amount per Share VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Intermediate Municipal Index ETF ITM Monthly $0.0467 VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Long Municipal Index ETF MLN Monthly $0.0507 VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Short Municipal Index ETF SMB Monthly $0.0224 VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Municipal Index ETF SHYD Monthly $0.0671 VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF HYD Monthly $0.1119 VanEck Vectors Pre-Refunded Municipal Index ETF PRB Monthly $0.0307 VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF EMLC Monthly $0.0861 VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF FLTR Monthly $0.0599

Fund Ticker Distribution

Frequency Distribution

Amount per Share VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF EMAG Monthly $0.0811 VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF XMPT Monthly $0.0974 VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF IHY Monthly $0.0925 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF ANGL Monthly $0.1326 VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF HYEM Monthly $0.1179 VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex Financials ETF PFXF Monthly $0.0683 VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF CBON Monthly $0.0633 VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF GRNB Monthly $0.0255

The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.

The final tax treatment of these dividends will be reported to shareholders on their 1099-DIV form, which is mailed after the close of each calendar year. The amount of dividends paid by each ETF may vary from time to time. Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

IRS Circular 230 disclosure: VanEck does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Any statement contained in this communication concerning U.S. tax matters is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding penalties imposed on the relevant taxpayer. Shareholders or potential shareholders of the VanEck Vectors ETFs should obtain their own independent tax advice based on their particular circumstances.

If you have any questions concerning this information or the VanEck Vectors ETFs in general, please call 800.826.2333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of July 31, 2018, VanEck managed approximately $48 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs, and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

Please call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for the most recent month-end performance of VanEck Vectors ETFs. This information will be available no later than seven business days after the most recent month end.

The principal risks of investing in VanEck Vectors ETFs include sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. The assets of some Funds may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors. The Funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk, credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. In addition when interest rates fall income may decline. Please see the Prospectus and Summary Prospectus of each Fund for more complete information regarding its specific risks.

The net asset value (NAV) of an ETF is determined at the close of each business day, and represents the dollar value of one share of the ETF; it is calculated by taking the total assets of an ETF subtracting total liabilities, and dividing by the total number of shares outstanding. The NAV is not necessarily the same as an ETF's intraday trading value. Investors should not expect to buy or sell shares at NAV. Total returns are based upon closing “market price” (price) of the ETF on the dates listed.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their NAV only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called “creation units” and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market.

Investors may call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for a free prospectus and summary prospectus. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, and charges and expenses of VanEck Vectors ETFs carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other information. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, 666 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005507/en/