Announcing VanEck Vectors MLP ETFs’ August 2018 Distributions

VanEck announced today its regular distributions per share for the
VanEck Vectors® MLP exchange-traded funds (the “Funds”).
The following dates apply to distribution declarations for the funds
listed below:
|
Ex-Date
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payable Date
|
|
|
|
|
August 13, 2018
|
August 14, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 17, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ticker
|
Expected Distribution Frequency
|
|
|
Distribution Amount Per Share
|
VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YMLI
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
$0.2300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YMLP
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
$0.4200
The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be
paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of
these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized
capital gains or return of capital.
The final tax treatment of these dividends will be reported to
shareholders on their 1099-DIV form, which is mailed after the close of
each fiscal year. The amount of dividends paid by each ETF may vary from
time to time. Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future
dividend payment amounts.
IRS Circular 230 disclosure: VanEck does not provide legal, tax
or accounting advice. Any statement contained in this communication
concerning U.S. tax matters is not intended or written to be used, and
cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding penalties imposed on the
relevant taxpayer. Shareholders or potential shareholders of the VanEck
Vectors ETFs should obtain their own independent tax advice based on
their particular circumstances.
If you have any questions concerning this information or the VanEck
Vectors ETFs in general, please call 800.826.2333 between 9:00 a.m. and
5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Please call 800.826.2333 or visit our website for the most recent
month-end performance of VanEck Vectors ETFs. This information will be
available no later than seven business days after the most recent month
end.
The principal risks of investing in VanEck Vectors ETFs include sector,
market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index
tracking and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net
asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed
capital markets. The assets of some Funds may be concentrated in a
particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a
diverse group of sectors. The Funds may loan their securities, which may
subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk.
Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk, credit risk,
the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and
principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the
issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond
to decline. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest
rates rise. In addition when interest rates fall income may decline. Please
see the Prospectus and Summary Prospectus of each Fund for more complete
information regarding its specific risks.
The “net asset value” (NAV) of an ETF is determined at the close of each
business day, and represents the dollar value of one share of the ETF;
it is calculated by taking the total assets of an ETF subtracting total
liabilities, and dividing by the total number of shares outstanding. The
NAV is not necessarily the same as an ETF's intraday trading value.
Investors should not expect to buy or sell shares at NAV. Total returns
are based upon closing “market price” (price) of the ETF on the dates
listed.
Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and
redeemed at their NAV only through certain authorized broker-dealers in
large, specified blocks of shares called “creation units” and otherwise
can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade
at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will
incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary
market.
Investors may call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com
for a free prospectus
and summary
prospectus. Investing involves risk, including
possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value
as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment
objective, risks, and charges and expenses of VanEck Vectors ETFs
carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus
contains this and other information. Please read the prospectus and
summary prospectus carefully before investing.
Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, 666 Third Avenue, New York,
NY 10017
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005441/en/