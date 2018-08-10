Announcing VanEck Vectors MLP ETFs’ August 2018 Distributions

VanEck announced today its regular distributions per share for the VanEck Vectors® MLP exchange-traded funds (the “Funds”).

The following dates apply to distribution declarations for the funds listed below:

Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date August 13, 2018 August 14, 2018 August 17, 2018 Fund Ticker Expected Distribution Frequency Distribution Amount Per Share VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF YMLI Quarterly $0.2300 VanEck Vectors High Income MLP ETF YMLP Quarterly $0.4200

The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.

The final tax treatment of these dividends will be reported to shareholders on their 1099-DIV form, which is mailed after the close of each fiscal year. The amount of dividends paid by each ETF may vary from time to time. Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

IRS Circular 230 disclosure: VanEck does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Any statement contained in this communication concerning U.S. tax matters is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding penalties imposed on the relevant taxpayer. Shareholders or potential shareholders of the VanEck Vectors ETFs should obtain their own independent tax advice based on their particular circumstances.

If you have any questions concerning this information or the VanEck Vectors ETFs in general, please call 800.826.2333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

About VanEck

VanEck’s mission is to offer investors forward-looking, intelligently designed investment strategies that take advantage of targeted market opportunities. Founded in 1955, the firm is a pioneer in global investing with a history of placing clients’ interests first in all market environments. Today, VanEck continues this tradition by offering innovative active and passive investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets equity and debt, precious metals, fixed income, and other alternative asset classes. VanEck Vectors exchange-traded products are one of the largest ETP families in the world, managing more than 70 funds that span a range of sectors, asset classes, and geographies. As of July 31, 2018, VanEck managed approximately $48.0 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs, and institutional accounts.

Please call 800.826.2333 or visit our website for the most recent month-end performance of VanEck Vectors ETFs. This information will be available no later than seven business days after the most recent month end.

The principal risks of investing in VanEck Vectors ETFs include sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. The assets of some Funds may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors. The Funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk, credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. In addition when interest rates fall income may decline. Please see the Prospectus and Summary Prospectus of each Fund for more complete information regarding its specific risks.

The “net asset value” (NAV) of an ETF is determined at the close of each business day, and represents the dollar value of one share of the ETF; it is calculated by taking the total assets of an ETF subtracting total liabilities, and dividing by the total number of shares outstanding. The NAV is not necessarily the same as an ETF's intraday trading value. Investors should not expect to buy or sell shares at NAV. Total returns are based upon closing “market price” (price) of the ETF on the dates listed.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their NAV only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called “creation units” and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market.

Investors may call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com for a free prospectus and summary prospectus. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, and charges and expenses of VanEck Vectors ETFs carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other information. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, 666 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005441/en/