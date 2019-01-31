Announcing the Ibsen Scholarships 2019

Looking for funding for your performing arts project?

Ibsen Awards offers funding of theatre performances world-wide through the Ibsen Scholarships.

Ibsen Scholarships are awarded projects that are innovative, act as incentives for critical discourse and are based on one or more of Henrik Ibsen’s plays.

Applications are submitted electronically through www.ibsenawards.com where you’ll find the scholarship statutes, application form and guide lines.

Who can apply?

Individual artists, theatre companies, organizations and institutions.

The scholarship program amount to a total of NOK 2.000.000,-.(Approx. Euro 202.000,- /USD 229.000,-).

The Ibsen Scholarships are awarded biennially and the applications are subject to scrutiny by an appointed jury.

The Ibsen Scholarships were initiated by the Norwegian government and will be handed out for the 10th time in 2019.

Ibsen Awards has until now awarded 34 scholarships in 24 different countries.

The application deadline for the Ibsen Scholarships is April 30th 2019.

The winners of the Ibsen Scholarships 2019 will be presented at the Ibsen Awards Festival October 23. and 24. at Teater Ibsen in Skien, Norway.

For further information, statutes and application form, visit our website www.ibsenawards.com

