Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Announcing the Ibsen Scholarships 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 06:01am EST

Looking for funding for your performing arts project?

Ibsen Awards offers funding of theatre performances world-wide through the Ibsen Scholarships.

Ibsen Scholarships are awarded projects that are innovative, act as incentives for critical discourse and are based on one or more of Henrik Ibsen’s plays.

Applications are submitted electronically through www.ibsenawards.com where you’ll find the scholarship statutes, application form and guide lines.

Who can apply?

Individual artists, theatre companies, organizations and institutions.

The scholarship program amount to a total of NOK 2.000.000,-.(Approx. Euro 202.000,- /USD 229.000,-).

The Ibsen Scholarships are awarded biennially and the applications are subject to scrutiny by an appointed jury.

The Ibsen Scholarships were initiated by the Norwegian government and will be handed out for the 10th time in 2019.

Ibsen Awards has until now awarded 34 scholarships in 24 different countries.

The application deadline for the Ibsen Scholarships is April 30th 2019.

The winners of the Ibsen Scholarships 2019 will be presented at the Ibsen Awards Festival October 23. and 24. at Teater Ibsen in Skien, Norway.

For further information, statutes and application form, visit our website www.ibsenawards.com

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram or sign up for our newsletter for updates!


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:27aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Next BMW M3 to come in 3 flavours, with up to 373kW - report
AQ
06:27aGROUP FIVE : expects ruling on Kpone dispute by year-end
AQ
06:26a#PLEASECALLMEMOVEMENT : I am grateful for the public support, says Nkosana Makate
AQ
06:25aAUMANN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:25aOil Pauses After Strong Gains
DJ
06:24aFERRARI : fourth quarter core earnings up 6 percent, shares rise
RE
06:24aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Katie Kapernaros and John Osmond appointed as directors to the BPDTS board
AQ
06:23aTELENOR : UNICEF and Telenor Group extend global partnership to reduce inequalities among children
AQ
06:21aQUOTIENT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aUK's competition watchdog to review prepayment meter cap
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic significantly increased sales and earnings in fiscal year 2018
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA CORPORATION : Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2018
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 4Q Profit Rose After Benefiting from Higher Oil and Gas Prices
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.