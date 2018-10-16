Announcing the Launch of DNAnexus Apollo, a Powerful New Platform for Clinico-Genomic Data, Providing Valuable Insight into Actionable Biomarkers and Targets

DNAnexus,
the global leader in biomedical informatics and data management, today
announced DNAnexus Apollo, an enhanced platform for clinico-genomic data
science exploration, analysis, and discovery. Global pharmaceutical
research and development (R&D) teams can leverage DNAnexus Apollo in
their translational informatics research to rapidly test multiple
hypotheses and gain valuable insight into mechanisms of action,
biomarkers, and targets.
Moving from the initial stages of target identification through clinical
development remains a significant challenge for biopharmaceutical
companies. In order to achieve actionable insights, pharmaceutical R&D
teams need access to massive volumes of combined clinical and genomic
data, paired with a robust informatics strategy, to interrogate the data
for targets and biomarkers of disease progression and therapy response.
To address these challenges DNAnexus Apollo provides a scalable cloud
environment, flexible data models, and intuitive analysis and
visualization tools to simplify research workflows for R&D teams
globally. Working with clinical data requires specialized capabilities
to maintain privacy, DNAnexus Apollo leverages the same best-in-class
DNAnexus security and privacy framework, which includes compliance in
accordance with HIPAA, CLIA, GxP, and FedRAMP, among others.
“The key to improving productivity is improved understanding and use of
data, and this requires the massive integration of multi-omic and
biomedical datasets,” said Richard Daly, Chief Executive Officer at
DNAnexus. “By integrating clinically relevant data into the research
process, mechanisms and targets with low probability of advancement can
be rejected earlier in the process. This is critical to accelerate and
improve decision support for the identification of drug targets and
markers of disease progression and drug response.”
A DNAnexus workshop titled Leveraging Translational Informatics for
the Advancement of Drug Discovery and Improved Clinical Outcomes
will take place on Thursday, October 18, between 12:30-1:45 p.m. at the
San Diego Convention Center, upper level, room 30E. The workshop will be
hosted by Vice President of Strategy Brady Davis, who will be discussing
the new DNAnexus Apollo cloud platform. More information on the session
and speakers can be found here: https://blog.dnanexus.com/2018-10-10-dnanexus-at-ashg-2018/.
To learn more about DNAnexus Apollo, please visit: http://go.dnanexus.com/apollo.
