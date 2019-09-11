Announcing the Launch of Pickering Energy Partners

Dan Pickering, former President of Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company (TPH) and Chief Investment Officer of TPH Asset Management (a division of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management (PWPCM)), today announced the creation of Pickering Energy Partners LP (PEP) via a spin-out of all remaining energy asset management strategies of PWPCM. On behalf of its clients, PEP will seek to continue capitalizing on opportunities in the energy sector that have arisen from the ongoing five-year cyclical correction.

“This spin out into an employee-owned firm will allow us to continue to develop energy investment strategies and related businesses that can take advantage of energy market opportunities for our clients,” stated Dan Pickering, Chief Investment Officer. “My PEP partner Walker Moody and I have assembled a team over the past decade with a strong entrepreneurial mindset, which is critical for attacking opportunities during energy’s cyclical corrections, expansions and transitions.”

With this launch, PEP carries over TPH’s remaining energy asset management strategies, a newly capitalized balance sheet, and will seek to expand its offerings where its expertise and network can enhance clients’ energy investments. PEP will remain in its current downtown Houston offices and will maintain a relationship with the investment banking and research principals of TPH. TPH’s Bobby Tudor and Maynard Holt are among the investor group in PEP and will serve on PEP’s Advisory Board. Dan Pickering will also become a Senior Advisor to TPH.

PEP specializes in both public and private equity energy-focused strategies designed to target strong risk-adjusted returns. The company expects to continue its current platform of energy funds and investment vehicles, and is considering launching a new suite of real asset-focused strategies later this year.

About Pickering Energy Partners

The original Pickering Energy Partners was founded in early 2004 by Dan Pickering as an institutional energy research firm before subsequently partnering with Bobby Tudor and Maynard Holt in 2007 to become Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company. Today’s Pickering Energy Partners is taking an entrepreneurial approach to creating fundamentally-sound asset management and investment strategies. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PEP combines the leadership of Dan Pickering with an experienced, opportunistic team that aims to provide guidance and long-term value for clients while having a positive impact on the companies and communities that PEP invests in. For more information, please visit www.PickeringEnergyPartners.com.

About Dan Pickering

Dan Pickering is a respected voice in the U.S. energy investment industry with more than 30 years of experience as a petroleum engineer, industry analyst and portfolio manager. He is a Founder of Pickering Energy Partners where he manages portfolios focused on investments in public and private energy companies. His past experience includes being Director of Research at Simmons & Company Intl., a portfolio manager and analyst at Fidelity Investments and an engineer/financial analyst at ARCO Alaska. For the past 15 years, he has served in various capacities at TPH including Head of Securities, and President and Chief Investment Officer of TPH Asset Management. Dan is active in the Houston community, serving as Board Chair of The Posse Foundation, a member of the Board of Trustees for Texas Children’s Hospital and the Texas Children’s Hospital Foundation, and an Advisory Board member for the Houston CFA Society. Visit www.PickeringEnergyPartners.com to learn more.

