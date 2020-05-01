Announcing the Launch of the AARP Annuity Marketplace powered by Blueprint Income

NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Income has launched the AARP® Annuity Marketplace powered by Blueprint Income at https://www.blueprintincome.com/aarp. It is the exclusive marketplace for AARP members to compare and purchase simple annuities from a select group of seven highly-rated1 insurance companies.

Over the last 40 years, Americans' options for retirement have changed. Many employers have switched from offering defined benefit pension plans to defined contribution 401(k) plans, thus giving individuals more options and responsibility when it comes to preparing for retirement.

"Blueprint Income believes in the importance of simple retirement income solutions in a world where lifetime pensions are increasingly unavailable. Fixed annuities offer an insurer-backed guaranteed return, while income annuities offer a guaranteed income stream, and both can be great options.2 Times like these show the importance of not relying solely on investments that can fluctuate significantly in value for your core retirement income," according to Matt Carey, Blueprint Income's co-founder and CEO.

Through the AARP Annuity Marketplace powered by Blueprint Income, AARP members can customize, compare, and purchase simple annuities from the following insurance companies, each with a financial strength rating of A+ or higher from A.M. Best Company: New York Life, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America®, Western & Southern Financial Group, Pacific Life, Lincoln Financial Group®, Principal Financial Group®, and Mutual of Omaha.3 Members can use the site to learn and shop independently or work directly with Blueprint Income licensed insurance agents at no cost. AARP members can also receive a complementary annual retirement income check-up.

Blueprint Income has become the most widely visited annuity resource on the Internet, with more than 1.5 million visitors in 2019 and significant year over year growth. The AARP Annuity Marketplace powered by Blueprint Income is committed to delivering a modern, customer-centric approach to people 50 and older.

Learn more about the AARP Annuity Marketplace powered by Blueprint Income at https://www.blueprintincome.com/aarp.

About Blueprint Income

Blueprint Income has been transforming the annuity market through its "simple annuities only" philosophy and its customer-centric user experience. The Company offers a marketplace where users can purchase a Personal Pension (a subscription-based deferred income annuity), traditional income annuities, and fixed annuities, all of which provide a guaranteed return or guaranteed lifetime income. Over 1.5 million users in 2019 visited Blueprint Income for education content, quote information, and purchase fulfillment. The Company has been featured in Bloomberg, Forbes, and CNN Money and quoted in Morningstar and the New York Times.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

About AARP Services Inc.

AARP Services Inc., founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

1 Financial strength rating of A+ or higher from A.M. Best. Ratings reflect each rating agency's opinion of an insurance company's financial strength, operating performance, and ability to meet their obligations to policyholders. 2 Fixed annuities refer to multi-year guaranteed annuities which provide a pre-determined fixed return for a pre-determined number of years. Income annuities refer to single premium immediate annuities and deferred income annuities, which provide a pre-determined income amount for life or a pre-determined number of years, or both. The guarantees of any annuity product available on the AARP Annuity Marketplace powered by Blueprint Income are subject to contract terms, exclusions and limitations, and the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. 3 New York Life annuities issued by New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation. Guardian Life annuities issued by The Guardian Insurance & Annuity Company, Inc. (GIAC). GIAC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian Life). Western & Southern Financial Group annuities issued by National Integrity Life Insurance Company in New York and Western-Southern Life Assurance Company or Integrity Life Insurance Company in all other states. Pacific Life annuities issued by Pacific Life & Annuity Company in New York and Pacific Life Insurance Company in all other states. Lincoln Financial annuities issued by Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York in New York and The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company in all other states. Principal annuities issued by Principal Life Insurance Company. Mutual of Omaha annuities issued by United of Omaha Life Insurance Company.

