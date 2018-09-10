Log in
Announcing the Release of Investing QuickStart Guide by Ted D. Snow CFP(R), MBA the Book That Helps Everyday People Decode the Complexity of Stock Market Investing

09/10/2018 | 10:41am EDT

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2018 / Finally, there is an investing and wealth management guide for everyday people. Author Ted Snow, CFP®, MBA, condenses his years of experience to guide investing newcomers and seasoned investors with foundational principles necessary for success.

Ted D. Snow, CFP®, MBA and ClydeBank Media are proud to announce the release of their newest personal finance title, Investing QuickStart Guide [ISBN 978-1-945051-86-9, $19.99. Publish Date September 10, 2018]. Mr. Snow is a thirty-plus-year veteran of the wealth management and financial services sector, and the founder of Snow Financial Group LLC.

The perfect infusion of Wall Street and Main Street, Investing QuickStart Guide takes sometimes-hard-to-understand concepts and turns them into easy and applicable investment tactics and strategies that those new to the world of investing and veteran investors alike can put to work right away. At Snow Financial Group, our motto is "Be prepared, choose wisely." That winning ethos is infused into each chapter of Investing QuickStart Guide, which walks readers through successful investment and wealth management strategies and time-tested principals.

"My goal is to educate readers, to increase financial literacy, and help people understand how the world of investment works," said Mr. Snow regarding his newly released title. "When people finish this book, I want them to be able to say 'Okay, I get it now. I can do this.'"

About the Author

Ted D. Snow, CFP®, MBA, specializes in helping families, successful professionals, and business owners pursue their financial goals. Ted is the founding principal of Snow Financial Group, LLC, and brings to his firm and clients one of the most prestigious professional designations in the financial services industry, the CFP®. Ted has been recognized publicly for his sound principals, experience, and financial standards and offers his clients decades of experience in the field of financial planning.

To arrange an interview with the author or media inquiries, please contact Scott Krupp at skrupp@clydebankmedia.com or by phone at 888-386-2624 ext. 2. For book orders, please visit www.snowfinancialgroup.com to access the author's special code.

Contact Snow Financial Group LLC:

Ted Snow
469-522-4056
tsnow@snowfinancialgroup.com
3939 Beltline Rd. Suite 310 Addison TX 75001

SOURCE: Snow Financial Group LLC

https://www.accesswire.com/511659/Announcing-the-Release-of-Investing-QuickStart-Guide-by-Ted-D-Snow-CFPR-MBA-the-Book-That-Helps-Everyday-People-Decode-the-Complexity-of-Stock-Market-Investing

