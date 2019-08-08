Log in
Annual Ecological Society of America Meeting Draws Battelle Scientists Conducting the NEON Program

08/08/2019 | 01:58pm EDT

New Data and Discoveries Enabled by the National Science Foundation’s National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON) to be Shared at Prestigious Conference

As the nation’s ecologists gather in Kentucky next week, a group from the Battelle-managed NEON program are energized now that the network has been built and is generating data that are shared with the global ecology community.

In all, there will be more than 40 NEON-related events at ESA 2019. These include:

  • An NSF-led NEON Information Session and Question and Answer Session (Monday).
  • A workshop on how to integrate NEON data into the classroom (Tuesday).
  • A demonstration on how to access and download NEON Data (Tuesday).
  • A session on how to improve data quality with digital tools (Wednesday).
  • A session called “Tales from NEON Users” for users to share their experiences (Friday).

Other talks, workshops and posters include topics ranging from forest canopies to soil carbon cycling, and from phylogenetic signals in beetles to seed dispersing ants.

For a more detailed listing visit https://www.neonscience.org/opportunities/events/2019-esaussee-joint-meeting. Or visit the exhibit booth at #215-217 to learn more or to get a demo of NEON’s data portal.

The NEON program is a continental-scale ecological observation network that collects and provides open access data and archival samples from 81 field sites across the United States that characterize and quantify how our nation's ecosystems are changing. The data and samples will contribute to a better understanding and more accurate forecasting of ecosystem change and how society can more effectively address critical ecological questions and issues. Learn more at neonscience.org.

Construction of the extensive observatory network throughout the U.S. was completed early this year, with some data becoming available throughout the multi-year construction process. Now, the NEON program moves into operations that will continue over a 30-year time period.

“We always enjoy coming to ESA, and we are especially excited this year as we are now in operations, with large amounts of data already publicly available and researchers actively using our infrastructure,’’ said Kate Thibault, Science Lead. “The key to NEON’s success is to continue to increase our engagement with the user community to inspire and support them to leverage our data and infrastructure for their research and teaching.”

The Ecological Society of America holds its 104th annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky Aug. 11-16 with the intent of highlighting collaboration, inclusion, and cross-disciplinary science. It is held in partnership with the United States Society for Ecological Economics.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Media Contact

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org or contact T.R. Massey at (614) 424-5544 or at masseytr@battelle.org.


© Business Wire 2019
