Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

YINDA INFOCOMM LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No.: 201506891C)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of YINDA Infocomm Limited (the "Company") will be held at Orchid Country Club, Emerald Suite, 1 Orchid Club Road, Singapore 769162 on Friday, 14 September, 2018 at 3.00 p.m. for the following purposes:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. To receive and adopt the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 May 2018 and the Directors' Statement and the Auditors' Report thereon. (Resolution 1)

2. To approve the payment of Directors' fees of S$180,500 for the financial year ending 31 May 2019, payable quarterly in arrears.(Resolution 2)

3. To re-elect the following directors who will retire pursuant to Article 114 of the Constitution of the Company:

Mdm. Song Xingyi (Resolution 3) Mr. Henry Tan Song Kok (Resolution 4) Ms. Tang Qun (Resolution 5) Mr. Cheam Heng Haw, Howard (Resolution 6) See Explanatory Note (i) below

4. To re-appoint Messrs. Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. (Resolution 7)

SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as ordinary resolution, with or without modifications:

5. AUTHORITY TO ALLOT AND ISSUE SHARES

(Resolution 8)

"That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore, and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") - Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules"), authority be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to:

(A) (i)

(ii)issue and allot new shares ("Shares") in the capital of the Company whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, "Instruments") that might or would require Shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into Shares, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors may, in their absolute discretion, deem fit; and

(B)

(notwithstanding that this authority may have ceased to be in force) issue Shares in pursuance of any Instrument made or granted by the Directors while this authority was in force,

PROVIDED ALWAYS that:

(1) the aggregate number of Shares to be issued pursuant to this authority (including the Shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this authority), shall not exceed 100% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below), and provided further that where shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") are not given the opportunity to participate in the same on a pro-rata basis ("non pro-rata basis"), then the Shares to be issued under such circumstances (including the Shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this authority) shall not exceed 50% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below);

(2) (subject to such manner of calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of Shares that may be issued under sub-paragraph (1) above, the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) shall be based on the issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) at the time this authority was conferred, after adjusting for: (i) new Shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities; (ii) new Shares arising from the exercise of share options or the vesting of share awards which are outstanding or subsisting at the time this authority was conferred; and (iii) any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or sub-division of the Shares; and, in relation to an Instrument, the number of Shares shall be taken to be that number as would have been issued had the rights therein been fully exercised or effected on the date of the making or granting of the Instrument;

(3) in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the requirements imposed by the SGX-ST from time to time and the provisions of the Catalist Rules for the time being in force (in each case, unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST), all applicable legal requirements under the Companies Act and otherwise, and the Constitution of the Company for the time being; and

(4) (unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting) this authority shall continue in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law and the Catalist Rules to be held, whichever is earlier."

See Explanatory Note (ii) below

6. To transact any other business that may be properly transacted at an Annual General Meeting. By Order of the Board

Claudia Teo Kwee Yee Company Secretary 30 August 2018

Explanatory Notes:

(i) (a) Mdm. Song Xingyi shall, upon re-election as Director of the Company, remain as the member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees;

(b) Mr. Henry Tan Song Kok shall, upon re-election as Director of the Company, remain as the Lead Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating Committee, and shall be considered independent for the purposes of Rule 704(7) of the SGX-ST Rules of Catalist.

(c) Ms. Tang Qun shall, upon re-election as Director of the Company, remain as Independent Director, the Chairman of the Nominating and member of Audit and Remuneration Committees and shall be considered independent for the purposes of Rule 704(7) of the SGX-ST Rules of Catalist.

(d) Mr. Cheam Heng Haw, Howard shall, upon re-election as Director of the Company, remain as Independent Director, the Chairman of the Remuneration and member of Audit Committee and shall be considered independent for the purposes of Rule 704(7) of the SGX-ST Rules of Catalist.

(ii)Ordinary Resolution 8, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company from the date of this Meeting until the date of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law to be held or such authority is carried or revoked by the Company in a general meeting, whichever is the earlier, to allot and issue Shares in the Company and/or the Instruments (as defined above). The aggregate number of Shares (including Shares to be made in pursuance of Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) which the Directors may allot and issue, shall not exceed 100% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company, of which the total number of Shares and convertible securities other than on a pro-rata basis to existing Shareholders, shall not exceed 50% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company.

Notes:

(a) A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint not more than two (2) proxies, to attend and vote on his/her behalf, save that no such limit shall be imposed on the number of proxies appointed by members which are nominee companies. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

(b) Where a member appoints two (2) proxies, he shall specify the proportion of his shareholding (expressed as a percentage of the whole) to be represented by each proxy. If no such proportion or number is specified, the first named proxy may be treated as representing 100% of the shareholding and any second named proxy as an alternate to the first named.

(c) A member (who is a Relevant Intermediary*) is entitled to appoint more than two proxies to attend and vote at the meeting. He shall specify the proportion of his shares (expressed as a percentage of the whole) to be represented by each proxy. *Relevant Intermediary is: (i) a banking corporation licensed under the Banking Act, Chapter 19 of Singapore or a wholly-owned subsidiary of such a banking corporation, whose business includes the provision of nominee services and who hold shares in that capacity; or (ii) a person holding a capital markets services license to provide a custodial services for securities under the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 and who holds shares in that capacity; or (iii) the Central Provident Fund Board established by the Central Provident Fund Act, Chapter 36 of Singapore, in respect of shares purchased on behalf of CPF investors.

(d) A corporation which is a member may authorise by resolution of its directors or other governing body such person as it thinks fit to act as its representative at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with Section 179 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50.

(e) The instrument appointing a proxy or proxies must be under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies is executed by a corporation, it must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer or attorney duly authorised in writing.

(f) Where an instrument appointing a proxy is signed on behalf of the appointor by the attorney, the letter or power of attorney or a duly certified copy thereof must (failing previous registration with the Company) be lodged with the instrument of proxy, failing which the instrument may be treated as invalid.

(g) The instrument appointing a proxy or proxies must be deposited at the registered office of the Company at 5008 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, #04-07 Techplace II, Singapore 569874, not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting.

(h) In the case of joint shareholders, all shareholders must sign the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies.

(i) Completion and return of this instrument appointing a proxy or proxies shall not preclude a member from attending and voting at the Meeting. Any appointment of a proxy or proxies shall be deemed to be revoked if a member attends the Annual General Meeting in person, and in such event, the Company reserves the right to refuse the admission of any person or persons appointed under the instrument of proxy, to the Annual General Meeting.

(j) The Company shall be entitled to reject the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies if it is incomplete, improperly completed or illegible or where the true intentions of the appointor are not ascertainable from the instructions of the appointor specified in the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies. In addition, in the case of shares entered in the Depository Register, the Company may reject any instrument appointing a proxy or proxies lodged if such member(s) are not shown to have shares entered against his/her/their name(s) in the Depository Register as at 72 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting, as certified by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited to the Company.

(k) A Depositor shall not be regarded as a member of the Company entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting and to speak and vote thereat unless his/her name appears on the Depository Register 72 hours before the time appointed for the Annual General Meeting.

Personal Data Privacy:

By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's personal data by the Company (or its agents or service providers) for the purpose of the processing, administration and analysis of the Company (or its agents or service providers) of proxies and/or representatives appointed for the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents or service providers) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents or service providers), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and (iii) agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the member's breach of warranty.

This notice has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this notice.

This notice has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this notice, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this notice.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alicia Sun (Telephone: +65- 6532 3829) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

