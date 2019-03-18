Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Mar 19, 2019 7:37
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG190319MEETIPKW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Wong Yoen Har
Designation
Company Secretary
Financial Year End
31/12/2018
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Notice of Eighteenth Annual General Meeting
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
03/04/2019 15:00:00
Response Deadline Date
01/04/2019 15:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
|
Meeting Venue
|
Grand Mercure Roxy Singapore, 50 East Coast Road, Roxy Square, Meyer & Frankel Room, Level 3, Singapore 428769
Disclaimer
