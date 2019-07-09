Log in
Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

07/09/2019 | 07:53pm EDT
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 10, 2019 6:40
Status New
Announcement Reference SG190710MEETV57Q
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Designation Company Secretary, Accordia Golf Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
Financial Year End 31/03/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Notice of Annual General Meeting Please see attached.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 29/07/2019 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 27/07/2019 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue NTUC Centre, No. 1 Marina Boulevard, Room 801, Level 8, Singapore 018989

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 73,204 bytes)


Disclaimer

Accordia Golf Trust published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 23:52:02 UTC
