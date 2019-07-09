|
Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
07/09/2019 | 07:53pm EDT
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 10, 2019 6:40
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG190710MEETV57Q
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lai Kuan Loong, Victor
Designation
Company Secretary, Accordia Golf Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
Financial Year End
31/03/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Notice of Annual General Meeting Please see attached.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
29/07/2019 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date
27/07/2019 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
|
NTUC Centre, No. 1 Marina Boulevard, Room 801, Level 8, Singapore 018989
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 73,204 bytes)
Disclaimer
