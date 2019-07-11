Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

News

Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 12, 2019 7:40
Status New
Announcement Reference SG190712MEETTM1V
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) GOH KIM SAN
Designation EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Financial Year End 31/03/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached.
Additional Text This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch (the 'Sponsor'), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.
Additional Text This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement
Additional Text The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Eric Wong, Director, Investment Banking, Singapore. The contact particulars are 50 Raffles Place, #09-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, Telephone:+65 63375115.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 29/07/2019 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date 27/07/2019 00:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Empress Ballroom 2, Level 2, Carlton Hotel Singapore, 76 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189558

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 167,973 bytes)

Disclaimer

EuroSports Global Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 00:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:01pGlobal Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Market 2019-2023 | 30% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
09:01pCADENCE DESIGN : NSITEXE Accelerates Delivery of Data Flow Processor IP for Automotive and Industrial Applications Using the Cadence Digital Design Full Flow
BU
09:00pAIRASIA BERHAD : continues to take Australian surfing to new heights
PU
09:00pBREAKER RESOURCES NL : High-grade results extend 1.1Moz Bombora deposit at depth and along strike
PU
08:59pVOLKSWAGEN : to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:56pASCENT INDUSTRIES : Provides Update on the Supreme Court of British Columbia in the Matter of the Companies Creditor Arrangement Act
AQ
08:50pChildren's Hospital Los Angeles Has Treated 14 Patients With Retinal Degeneration Using Gene Therapy
BU
08:47pNIKE : goes ahead with investment in new Arizona manufacturing plant
RE
08:46pAIR CANADA : 37 people injured in severe turbulence on Air Canada flight
AQ
08:45pVOLKSWAGEN : to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : reshuffles management of grounded 737 - memo
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : Anadarko shareholders to vote next month on Occidental deal
3COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD : COSCO SHIPPING : June imports fall at top U.S. hub for China ocean trade
4FEDEX CORPORATION : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf ..
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney cancels premiere after death of star Cameron Boyce

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About