News
Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 12, 2019 7:40
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG190712MEETTM1V
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
GOH KIM SAN
Designation
EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Financial Year End
31/03/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please see attached.
Additional Text
This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch (the 'Sponsor'), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.
Additional Text
This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement
Additional Text
The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Eric Wong, Director, Investment Banking, Singapore. The contact particulars are 50 Raffles Place, #09-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, Telephone:+65 63375115.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
29/07/2019 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date
27/07/2019 00:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
Empress Ballroom 2, Level 2, Carlton Hotel Singapore, 76 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189558
EuroSports Global Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 00:09:01 UTC