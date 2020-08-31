Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Annual Gross Domestic Product

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 04:30am EDT

A revision was made in the National Accounts system due to the revisions made in Foreign Trade Statistics (the transition from the Special Foreign Trade system to the General Foreign Trade system), International Service Trade Statistics (ITSS) and Balance of Payments Statistics (BoP) released in 2020. Detailed methodological explanation on the subject is included in the release attachment.

Independent annual gross domestic product increased by 0.9% in 2019

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with chain linked volume index, calculated by annual data, increased by 0.9% in 2019 compared to the previous year.

In 2019, GDP by production approach increased by 15.0% compared to the previous year and reached 4 trillion 320 billion 191 million TRY at current prices. In 2019, manufacturing industry had the largest share with 18.3%. Manufacturing industry was followed by wholesale and retail trade and transport and storage industry with 12.4% and 8.6%, respectively. Services of households as employers had the lowest share in GDP.

Gross domestic product per capita was 52 thousand 316 TRY in 2019

The gross domestic product per capita in 2019 was 52 thousand 316 TRY and 9 thousand 213 USD at current prices.

The shares of industries in GDP by production approach at current prices, 2018, 2019

Arts, entertaintment and recreation was the most increased sector with 18.4%

In 2019, R- Arts, entertaintment and recreation with 18.4%, D- Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply with 12.2% and K- Financial and insurance activities with 6.9% were high increases realized sectors. On the other hand, F- Construction with 8.6%, C- Manufacturing with 2.3% and N- Administrative and support service activities with 2.2% were high decreases realized sectors.

Sectoral growth rates, chain linked volume index, 2019

Final consumption expenditures of resident households increased by 1.5% in 2019
Final consumption expenditures of resident households increased by 1.5% in 2019 compared to the previous year's chain linked volume index. The share of resident households consumption expenditures in GDP was 56.5%. Expenditure groups with the highest share in household expenditure were food and non-alcoholic beverages with 21.8%, transportation with 15.9% and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels with 14.5%, respectively.

In 2019 government final consumption expenditures increased by 4.4%

In 2019, the share of government final consumption expenditures in GDP was 15.5%, while the share of gross fixed capital formation was 25.9%. According to the previous year's chain linked volume index, final consumption expenditure by the government increased by 4.4%, while gross fixed capital formation decreased by 12.4%.
Imports of goods and services decreased by 5.3% while exports increased by 4.9% in 2019

Imports of goods and services decreased by 5.3% while exports of goods and services increased by 4.9% in 2019 compared to the previous year in chain linked volume index. In major components of GDP by expenditure approach, exports of goods and services has 32.7% share, imports of goods and services has 29.9% share.

Major components of GDP by expenditure approach, 2018, 2019

Compensation of employees increased by 20.0% in 2019

According to GDP by income approach, compensation of employees increased by 20.0%; while gross operating surplus/mixed income increased by 13.2% in 2019 compared to the previous year.

The share of compensation of employees in gross value added was 34.8%

The share of compensation of employees in total gross value added was 33.5% in 2018; while this ratio was 34.8% in 2019. The share of net operating surplus/mixed income in value added was 49.5% in 2018; while this ratio was 47.5% in 2019.

Components of income approach in gross value added, 2018, 2019

The next release on this subject will be on August 31, 2021.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________
EXPLANATION

Quarterly GDP is provisional according to the methodology of National Accounts. Therefore, the figures are revised with respect to independent annual GDP estimations which are compiled by annual, updated and more detailed information.

The revision in the Balance of Payments Statistics caused by 'Transition to the General Trade System in Foreign Trade Statistics' and the 'International Service Trade Statistics', into the National Accounts System, see Table 12 of the Press Release. In addition, GDP series before revision are shown in Table 11.

Along with this press release; the expenditure component given under one heading as 'Final consumption expenditure of resident households and consumption of NPISH' in the GDP tables by the expenditure approach is given separately as 'Consumption of resident households' and 'Consumption of NPISH '.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:45aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : Announcement change of supervisors
PU
04:45aGLOBAL BRANDS : Fy2020 annual report
PU
04:45aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Submission of the Audited Financial Statements for the three-month period and the six-month period ended June 30, 2020
PU
04:45aHARBIN BANK : Proxy form for the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting to be held on 15 october 2020
PU
04:45aZHONGGUANCUN SCIENCE TECH LEASING : Announcement pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
PU
04:45aTRULY INTERNATIONAL : Further delay in despatch of circular in relation to a major transaction for the formation of the amoled jv company
PU
04:45aSINOFERT : Announcement - financial data of sinochem fertilizer for the six months ended 30 june 2020
PU
04:45aIX BIOPHARMA : has issued its response to address key questions received from the Shareholders ahead of the upcoming extraordinary general meeting to be held on 4 September 2020 and has provided an update of the financial effects of the proposed placement of 44,491,299 new ordinary shares.
PU
04:45aRENO DE MEDICI S P A : Conversion option of convertible saving shares into ordinary shares
PU
04:45aServices Producer Price Index
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover
2VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Veolia Offers to Acquire Suez Stake, Eyes Takeover
3BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
4SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
5KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : U.S. scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group