Annual IFA Product Technical Innovation Award Grandly Unveiled

SHENZHEN SHI, CHINA and BERLIN GERMANY/ ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2018 / Berlin, Germany, Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin(IFA) is open on August 31 and the widely anticipated ?IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2018?will be unveiled, through which IDG and German Industry & Commerce Co., Ltd jointly amass, appraise and elect outstanding global cutting-edge consumer electronics.

Each year IFA offers manufacturers a platform to display smart life in the future. Except a variety of smart innovative products display cutting-edge technology trend in those exhibition halls, the ?IFA Product Technical Innovation Award? offering and receiving ceremony gives a panoramic view of the latest masterpieces of global brands, 23 of which have accumulatively been granted 28 awards with those strongly competitive products, such as BOSCH, SIEMENS, Haier, LG, SAMSUNG, TCL, Midea, Hisense, BOE, CHANGHONG, covering a multitude of categories such as smart home solution, refrigerator, washing machine, television, air-conditioner, oven, water purifier. With the witness of more than 300 media representatives, those winners were granted the award jointly IFA image ambassador Miss IFA and top management of the event organizer.





In the competition, Chinese enterprises get recognized globally with their innovative technologies in all aspects, displaying more powerful strength of China in consumer electronics technology innovation. This year, Haier was granted AI +loT Brand Gold Award and Intelligent loT Technology Gold Award with its U+ Smart Home and refrigerator BCD-611WDIEU1, TCL Display Technology Gold Award with its QLED TV X8 and Full DC Inverter Technology Gold Award with its Inverter No-Frost Refrigerator BCD-490WBEPF2, Midea Indoor Air Environment System Solution Gold Award with its microclimate regulator KFR-72LW/BP3DN8Y-Air100(B1) and Healthy Water Purification and Drinking Technology Gold Award with its BEVERLY JL1852S-RO and MRC1985-700G, Hisense User Experience Gold Award with its 4k Laser TV L5, BOE loT Application Innovation Gold Award with its SES-imagotag VUSION tag, SKYWORTH AI Interaction Innovation Gold Award with its Metz TV 65S9A, CHANGHONG Design Innovation Gold Award with its CHiQ Smart LED TV 65Q5R, and Letv Design and Technology Integration Innovation Gold Award with its Zero65 Series.

Some emerging dark horse enterprises also appeared in the list, such as the new favor of consumer electronics industry in recent years, the winner of Smart Interconnected Platform Innovation Award Tuya Smart a lot Platform And the winner of Interactive Innovation Award Puppy Cube S.

IFA Product Technical Innovation Award offers a lot of space to grow to innovative enterprises and promotes more and more smart innovative products flooding into market.

