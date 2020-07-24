Annual Industrial Products (PRODCOM) Statistics

In Turkey, 1 million 286 thousand 242 automobiles were produced

In Turkey, 1 million 286 thousand 242 automobiles, 8 million 998 thousand 242 domestic refrigerators and freezers, 1 million 25 thousand 948 gas boiler (hermetic), 191 thousand 789 tons nuts without shell (processed bleached), 154 million 805 thousand 52 tons ready-mixed concrete and 5 billion 815 million 24 thousand 816 TL medicaments were produced in 2019.

Production of selected industrial products, 2015-2019



Sold production was 2 trillion 71 billion 894 million TL

Enterprises' sold production for 2019 was 2 trillion 71 billion 894 million TL. The figure for 2018 was 1 trillion 780 billion 482 million TL, while 1 trillion 345 billion 191 million TL for 2017.

Total production and sales value of industrial products, 2015-2019



13.6% of sold production was manufacture of food products



In 2019, 13.6% of total sold production was manufacture of food product, which followed by basic metal products by 12.0%, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers products by 9.6% and manufacture of textile by 8.0%. Top four industry divisions which have highest sold production share, 2015-2019

High technology products shared 3.5% of total sold production

When products in manufacturing industry were classified according to technology levels, high technology products shared 3.5% of total sold production. Low and medium-low technology products corresponded to 70.6% and medium-high technology products counted for 26.0% of total sold production.

Shared of products by technology level, 2015-2019 Intermediate goods had the highest share by 45.1%

Industrial products were classified by Main Industrial Groupings, intermediate goods were 45.1%, consumer non-durables were 24.2% and energy were 6.3%, as a share of 2019 total sold production.

EXPLANATIONS



The results of the industrial products (PRODCOM) statistics have been published by TurkStat since 2005 in order to give detailed production levels of industrial products in Turkey. PRODTR 2017-2018 classification is used for the 2019 reference year. Depending on the classification change, 2005-2018 series is revised according to PRODTR 2017-2018 classification. The results of the study are also accessible through 'Statistical Tables and Dynamic Search' section of the TurkStat webpage.