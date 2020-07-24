Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Annual Industrial Products (PRODCOM) Statistics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 03:41am EDT

In Turkey, 1 million 286 thousand 242 automobiles were produced

In Turkey, 1 million 286 thousand 242 automobiles, 8 million 998 thousand 242 domestic refrigerators and freezers, 1 million 25 thousand 948 gas boiler (hermetic), 191 thousand 789 tons nuts without shell (processed bleached), 154 million 805 thousand 52 tons ready-mixed concrete and 5 billion 815 million 24 thousand 816 TL medicaments were produced in 2019.

Production of selected industrial products, 2015-2019

Sold production was 2 trillion 71 billion 894 million TL

Enterprises' sold production for 2019 was 2 trillion 71 billion 894 million TL. The figure for 2018 was 1 trillion 780 billion 482 million TL, while 1 trillion 345 billion 191 million TL for 2017.

Total production and sales value of industrial products, 2015-2019

13.6% of sold production was manufacture of food products

In 2019, 13.6% of total sold production was manufacture of food product, which followed by basic metal products by 12.0%, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers products by 9.6% and manufacture of textile by 8.0%.

Top four industry divisions which have highest sold production share, 2015-2019

High technology products shared 3.5% of total sold production

When products in manufacturing industry were classified according to technology levels, high technology products shared 3.5% of total sold production. Low and medium-low technology products corresponded to 70.6% and medium-high technology products counted for 26.0% of total sold production.

Shared of products by technology level, 2015-2019

Intermediate goods had the highest share by 45.1%

Industrial products were classified by Main Industrial Groupings, intermediate goods were 45.1%, consumer non-durables were 24.2% and energy were 6.3%, as a share of 2019 total sold production.

The next release on this subject will be on July, 2021.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________
EXPLANATIONS

The results of the industrial products (PRODCOM) statistics have been published by TurkStat since 2005 in order to give detailed production levels of industrial products in Turkey. PRODTR 2017-2018 classification is used for the 2019 reference year. Depending on the classification change, 2005-2018 series is revised according to PRODTR 2017-2018 classification. The results of the study are also accessible through 'Statistical Tables and Dynamic Search' section of the TurkStat webpage.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 07:40:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:12aONO PHARMACEUTICAL : Independently Performed, Publicly Disclosed Prior Work Can Lead To Joint Inventorship
AQ
04:12aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : The SCC's Decision In Uber Signals Modernization Of Canadian Workers' Rights
AQ
04:11aCIETAC Silk Road Arbitration Center Signed a Coope...
PU
04:11aKT : South Korea's KT Exports K-Pop Contents via 5G
PU
04:11aRENAULT : Sport launches its community platform
PU
04:11aHEXTAR GLOBAL BHD : Part A - Circular to Shareholders in relation to the Proposed Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate and New Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue or Trading Nature; and Part B - Statement to Shareholders in relation to the Proposed Renewal of Authority for Share Buy Back
PU
04:11aANGLO AFRICAN AGRICULTURE : Announcement regarding convertible loan note extension
PU
04:07aResult of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds
GL
04:06aDORIEMUS : Quarterly Cashflow Report – 30 June 2020
PU
04:06aCUE ENERGY RESOURCES : Quarterly Report for Period ended 30 June 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Huawei lawyers claim Trump created 'ominous' climate for extradition of CFO Meng to..
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : offers 'final' concession in jet subsidy dispute
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : 24 Jul 2020 Proposed sale of Direct Energy for $3.625 billion to NRG Energy Investor
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. : Intel chip delay forces shift to using more outside factories, shares drop

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group