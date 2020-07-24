The Annual Report for 2019 outlines the CCA activities in the previous year and informs the political scene, the economic operators and all professional stakeholders about the operation of the CCA in 2019, ensuring the transparency and raising awareness about competition culture in the Republic of Croatia.

The successful and efficient operation of the CCA in 2019 indicates a positive trend in the number of resolved cases that rose by 12.6 per cent in comparison with the previous year. The positive trend is even more prominent taking into account the rise of 6.7 percent that was recorded in 2018 compared with 2017.

The total of resolved cases in the area of competition and the area of unfair trading practices reached 772 cases in 2019.

The total of imposed sanctions for the infringements amounted to HRK 4.119,500.

Please find the Summary of the Annual Report of the Croatian Competition Agency for 2019 in the English language Summary Annual Report of the CCA for 2019

The full version of the annual report in the Croatian language will be published on this website once it has been discussed and adopted by the Croatian Parliament.