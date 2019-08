Basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended June 30 fell 19.6% to 780.8 cents, compared with a restated figure of 971.4 cents a year earlier.

That was worse that the 15.5% fall forecast by analysts, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.

HEPS strips out certain one-off items and is the main profit measure used in South Africa.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)