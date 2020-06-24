Log in
Annual report, 2019

06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

ANNUAL REPORT

2019

ANNUAL REPORT

2019 BUSINESS REPORT AND

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OF THE MAGYAR NEMZETI BANK

2019

Published by the Magyar Nemze Bank Publisher in charge: Eszter Hergár H-1054 Budapest, Szabadság tér 9. www.mnb.hu

ISSN 1216-6197 (print) ISSN 1585-4604 (on-line)

Contents

Part A)

2019 Business Report of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank

5

1 The Governor's foreword

7

2 A brief overview of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank

11

2.1 Objectives, basic and other tasks of the MNB

11

2.2 Bodies and management of the MNB

12

2.3 Organisation of the MNB

15

2.4 The MNB as a member of the European System of Central Banks

15

3 Review of the MNB's performance in 2019

20

3.1 Monetary policy

20

3.2 Stability of the financial intermediary system

26

3.3 Supervision and consumer protection

30

3.4 Resolution

41

3.5 Payment and securities settlement systems

42

3.6 Foreign exchange reserve management

45

3.7 Cash logistics activity

48

3.8 Statistical services

53

3.9 The MNB's activity in the area of social responsibility

55

3.10 The MNB's environmental sustainability activity

57

3.11 Factors shaping the communication of the MNB

59

3.12 The MNB's income in 2019

60

3.13 The MNB's financial management in 2019

61

3.14 Introduction of the ESCB Committees

64

3.15 Research activity of the MNB

66

3.16 Publications and conferences organised by the MNB

66

4 Additional information on the supervisory activity of the MNB in 2019

74

4.1 Institution oversight

74

4.2 Inspections completed

74

4.3 Licensing and legal enforcement

75

4.4 Market surveillance and issuer supervision

78

4.5 Consumer protection and customer service

79

4.6 Administrative representation at proceedings

81

5 Explanation of abbreviations and terms specific to central banking

82

ANNUAL REPORT • 2019

3

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:37 UTC
