|
Contents
|
Part A)
|
2019 Business Report of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank
|
5
|
1 The Governor's foreword
|
7
|
2 A brief overview of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank
|
11
|
2.1 Objectives, basic and other tasks of the MNB
|
11
|
2.2 Bodies and management of the MNB
|
12
|
2.3 Organisation of the MNB
|
15
|
2.4 The MNB as a member of the European System of Central Banks
|
15
|
3 Review of the MNB's performance in 2019
|
20
|
3.1 Monetary policy
|
20
|
3.2 Stability of the financial intermediary system
|
26
|
3.3 Supervision and consumer protection
|
30
|
3.4 Resolution
|
41
|
3.5 Payment and securities settlement systems
|
42
|
3.6 Foreign exchange reserve management
|
45
|
3.7 Cash logistics activity
|
48
|
3.8 Statistical services
|
53
|
3.9 The MNB's activity in the area of social responsibility
|
55
|
3.10 The MNB's environmental sustainability activity
|
57
|
3.11 Factors shaping the communication of the MNB
|
59
|
3.12 The MNB's income in 2019
|
60
|
3.13 The MNB's financial management in 2019
|
61
|
3.14 Introduction of the ESCB Committees
|
64
|
3.15 Research activity of the MNB
|
66
|
3.16 Publications and conferences organised by the MNB
|
66
|
4 Additional information on the supervisory activity of the MNB in 2019
|
74
|
4.1 Institution oversight
|
74
|
4.2 Inspections completed
|
74
|
4.3 Licensing and legal enforcement
|
75
|
4.4 Market surveillance and issuer supervision
|
78
|
4.5 Consumer protection and customer service
|
79
|
4.6 Administrative representation at proceedings
|
81
|
5 Explanation of abbreviations and terms specific to central banking
|
82
|
ANNUAL REPORT • 2019