Annullate le 1.500.000 Price Adjustement Share (PAS): aggiornamento della composizione del capitale sociale

PRESS RELEASE

CANCELLATION OF 1.500.000 PRICE ADJUSTEMENT SHARE (PAS):

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF DBA GROUP SHARE CAPITAL

Villorba (Treviso), 31st May 2019 - DBA Group SpA, an Italian technology consultancy company, specialized in network connectivity and solutions to support the infrastructure life cycle, announces the composition of its share capital as per resolution passed at the Ordinary Shareholder's Meeting held on 30th April 2019 to cancel the complete cancellation of n. 1,500,000 Price Adjustment Share (PAS), ISIN code IT0005285967.

The updated Bylaws was filed at the Treviso-Belluno Register, in accordance with article 2436, comme 6 of the Italian Civil Code.

Accordingly, as at today share capital as presented below: