Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anokion Acquires Kanyos Bio and Raises $40 Million to Advance First Product Candidate into Clinic in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Acquisition adds KAN-101, a novel celiac disease program, expected to enter clinic

Financing provides runway to progress multiple antigen-specific immune tolerance therapies for autoimmune diseases

Company strengthens leadership team with appointment of Raj Manchanda as chief technical operations officer and promotion of Deborah Geraghty to chief operating officer

Anokion SA, a Swiss biotechnology company focused on treating autoimmune disease by restoring normal immune tolerance, today announced the acquisition of Kanyos Bio, Inc. and the completion of a $40 million Series B financing. These transformative transactions position the company for the next stage of growth as multiple programs advance toward clinical development.

The Kanyos acquisition adds KAN-101 to the portfolio, an antigen-specific treatment for celiac disease currently in late preclinical development, with an investigational new drug (IND) application expected to be filed with the FDA by the end of 2019. Originally founded in collaboration with Anokion in 2015, Kanyos leveraged the Anokion platform to rapidly progress KAN-101 into IND-enabling studies. Together with Anokion’s lead product ANK-780, an antigen-specific treatment for multiple sclerosis, the Company anticipates having two programs in clinical development within the next 12 months.

To continue advancing its pipeline, Anokion completed a $40 million Series B financing with Versant Ventures, Novartis Venture Fund, Novo Ventures and select Swiss-based private investors. Celgene, which has an existing collaboration with Anokion to develop novel, immune-modulating programs for autoimmune diseases, also participated in the Series B. Anokion has now secured more than $160 million in equity and partner capital.

“Since our founding, Anokion has developed and consolidated significant insights and applications for treating both prevalent and rare autoimmune diseases, with an initial focus on people affected by celiac disease and multiple sclerosis,” said John A. Hohneker, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Anokion. “Using our immune-based platform, we have elucidated new ways to target and modulate natural pathways in the liver to restore normal immune tolerance, and we are translating this knowledge into disease-modifying treatments designed to deliver a long-lasting impact.”

Laura Brass, Ph.D., a managing director at Novartis Venture Fund, also joined Anokion’s board of directors. In addition, Anokion further strengthened its management team with the appointment of Raj Manchanda, Ph.D., as chief technical operations officer and the promotion of Deborah Geraghty, Ph.D., to chief operating officer.

Dr. Manchanda brings more than 23 years of pharmaceutical development and program management experience to Anokion, most recently having served as innovation portfolio leader at the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute. Prior to that, he was chief development officer at Frequency Therapeutics, and before that, served as vice president, neurodegeneration and early stage therapeutics asset development at Biogen, where he led the CMC development for the approval and commercialization of Tecfidera. Dr. Manchanda received his Ph.D. in chemistry from Yale University and was an Anna Fuller postdoctoral fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Dr. Geraghty joined Anokion in 2018 as chief business officer and brings more than 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry, serving in senior strategic, commercial and portfolio positions. She previously was senior vice president, corporate strategy at Dimension Therapeutics. She earned a B.S. in Biology at Union College, an MBA from the Carroll School at Boston College and a Ph.D. in molecular biology at the University of Vermont.

“The progress of our ground-breaking science, substantial support from existing investors and a strong team affirms the success we have achieved to date and reflects the continued interest in immune tolerance and its potential to address compelling unmet needs for people affected by autoimmune diseases,” said Dr. Hohneker.

About Anokion

Anokion SA is a Swiss biotechnology company that aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases by restoring normal immune tolerance. The company is focused on both prevalent and rare autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease, multiple sclerosis and type 1 diabetes. Anokion’s distinct approach leverages the company’s immune-based platform, which targets natural pathways in the liver to restore immune tolerance and address the underlying cause of autoimmune disease. For more information, please visit http://www.anokion.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:39aKONTRON : Success of Kontron ACE Flight(TM) 4608 avionics server demonstrated by installations on more than 300 aircraft globally
AQ
06:38aHong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange
RE
06:38aAERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:38aUNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:38aALLERGAN PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:38aRH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:38aRESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:38aENCORE CAPITAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:38aLEXINFINTECH : Announces US$300 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes with PAG
PR
06:37aSouth Africa's Naspers shares fall more than 30% after Prosus market debut
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group