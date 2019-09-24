Log in
Anomali Demonstrates Threat Intelligence Driven Cybersecurity Solutions at Cybertech Europe 2019

09/24/2019

ROME, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity, today announced that in response to growing demand and an expanding client base in Italy, the company will exhibit at Cybertech Europe 2019, hosted at La Nuvola Convention Center.

Conference attendees visiting the Anomali booth will learn about how our innovative platform harnesses threat data, information, and intelligence to provide customers in the public and private sectors with effective understanding of how to defend against high-priority threats targeting their organizations. Anomali experts will provide live demonstrations showing how cyber threat intelligence can be integrated and operationalized with existing security programs.

Anomali security professionals will also be available to discuss specific threats concerning businesses in the country. For example, Anomali threat researchers continue to observe suspect domain registrations and sightings related to using the Payment Services Directive (PSD2) as a phishing lure. This observation is one that attendees representing financial services organizations can learn more about when visiting the Anomali booth.

“Italy is home to the world’s eighth-largest economy and some of Europe’s largest companies. Its wealth and widespread use of advanced technology has made it ground zero for cybercriminals targeting its financial services industry and other sectors,” said Jamie Stone, Anomali Sr. Vice President, EMEA. “We’ve been helping organizations overcome security challenges by offering automated detection and response, access to the widest range of threat feeds, and actionable threat research. Attendees who visit our booth will get a first-hand view into how we are helping to defend organizations against the most serious threats.”

About Anomali
Anomali is a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity. Organizations rely on Anomali to detect threats, understand adversaries, and respond effectively. Our threat-intelligence driven solutions are optimized with machine learning, helping our customers to make smart security decisions. The platform enables organizations to collaborate and share threat information among trusted communities and is the most widely adopted platform for ISACs and leading enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit us at www.anomali.com.

Contact:
Joe Franscella
News Media Relations
+1-209-597-6656
jfranscella@anomali.com   

© GlobeNewswire 2019
