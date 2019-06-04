Log in
Anomali Exhibiting at Infosecurity Europe 2019

06/04/2019 | 06:14am EDT

LONDON, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali will exhibit at Infosecurity Europe 2019. The event will be held at Olympia London, June 4 – 6. Anomali will be at stand L120 providing live product demonstrations and answering questions about cyber threat intelligence.  

Anomali delivers the technology, data, and cyber analyst development needed to build automated and effective cyber threat operations. Attendees who visit the Anomali stand will see how the Anomali Threat Platform brings together cyber threat intelligence and threat detection to identify, investigate and respond to serious, active threats.

Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to learn about the Anomali partner ecosystem. This community of leading cyber threat intelligence sources and enterprise security infrastructure providers gives joint customers fast and easy access to actionable cyber threat intelligence that spans all levels of the web.

“Overwhelming volumes of security data, constrained resources and talent shortages are placing organizations at extreme risk,” said Jamie Stone, Anomali SVP, EMEA. “Attendees who visit Anomali during the event will learn about how we have helped hundreds of the world’s top enterprises to use cyber threat intelligence to overcome security challenges and to collaborate and share relevant and actionable threat intelligence.”

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/
Blog: https://www.anomali.com/site/blog-rss

About Anomali

Anomali® detects adversaries and tells you who they are. Organizations rely on the Anomali Threat Platform to detect threats, understand adversaries, and respond effectively. Anomali arms security teams with machine learning optimized threat intelligence and identifies hidden threats targeting their environments. The platform enables organizations to collaborate and share threat information among trusted communities and is the most widely adopted platform for ISACs and leading enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit us at www.anomali.com.

Contact
Joe Franscella
News Media Relations
+1-209-597-6656
jfranscella@anomali.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
