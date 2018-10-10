Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anomali Publishes Cybersecurity Report on DAX-100 Germany Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 07:01am CEST

New Report from Anomali Labs Analyses State of Cybersecurity Across Largest German Enterprises

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali today announced at the IT-SA Security Expo and Congress the release of the 2018 DAX 100 cybersecurity profile report. This report represents the third consecutive year in which Anomali Labs has analyzed the state of cybersecurity for the DAX 100 companies, and details ongoing suspected cyber threat activity across German enterprises.

The report, available for download, provides insights into five critical threat categories that could provide attackers with an exploitable opportunity to compromise DAX 100 enterprises and its customers:

  • Domain Squatting: DAX 100 companies have, on average, 27 suspicious domains registered against their legitimate business domain. These domains are often used in phishing campaigns. This represents a 280% increase since the 2016 report.
  • Credential Exposure: Amongst all the DAX 100 companies Anomali found a total of 604,255 breached accounts consisting of 560,941 unique email addresses and password pairs. This represents more than 600% increase in lost credentials over the 2016 report.
  • Email Security: Anomali analyzed the use of email authentication standards, including SPF, DKIM and DMARC across the DAX 100. These technologies help prevent attackers from “spoofing” or impersonating legitimate sites to deliver fraudulent email to unsuspecting recipients. Anomali found 84% adoption of SPF, 43% of DKIM and only 21% of DKIM security standards across the DAX 100.
  • Website Security: Anomali Labs analyzed the ongoing use of unencrypted HTTP protocol versus more secure HTTPS-only and HSTS protocols. Approximately 10% of sites evaluated still use HTTP, without redirecting to more secure HTTPS. At least 14% continue to use vulnerable encryption algorithms (Triple DES or RC4). Only 8% employ a Content Security Policy (CSP) header and 31% use HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS).
  • Dark Web Reconnaissance: Research of Deep and Dark Web communications shed light on various discussions ranging from PII disclosures, payment card fraud, and malicious insider recruitment activities. Anomali found over 50% of DAX 100 enterprises are mentioned in Deep and Dark Web communications.

“Anomali is committed to providing resources, tools and solutions to help the German market stay ahead of cybersecurity threats,” said Colby DeRodeff, founder and chief strategy officer at Anomali. “The DAX 100 report, relationship with Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, and the recent opening of our office in Berlin reflect our investment in this important region.”

The DAX 100 report, “Peering Over the DAX 100 Threat Horizon,” is available for download at https://www.anomali.com/resources/whitepapers/peering-over-the-dax-100-threat-horizon-anomali-labs-threat-landscape.

About Anomali

Anomali detects adversaries and tells you who they are. Organisations rely on the Anomali Threat Platform to detect threats, understand the adversary, and respond effectively. Anomali arms security teams with machine learning optimised threat intelligence and identifies hidden threats targeting their environments. Anomali enables organizations to collaborate and share threat information among trusted communities and is the most widely adopted platform for ISACs worldwide. To learn more, visit www.anomali.com and follow it on Twitter: @anomali.

Contact:
Haylee Hewlett, Sr. Marketing Manager
Phone Number: (408) 800-4050

anomali_logo_720 (2).png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:31aTAGMASTER : Traffic flow and Parking access control simplified by use of TagMaster ANPR cameras in 30 Norwegian airports
AQ
02:31aNEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL : receives KL1333 clinical trial regulatory approval
AQ
02:31aCTT : Zonal Drying™ removed as basic equipment on Boeing 787
AQ
02:31aENDOMINES PUBL : ' Friday mine project progressing towards production start-up ahead of schedule in December 2018
AQ
02:30aRAMSAY GENERALE DE SANTE : Opa capio
GL
02:29aGENEL ENERGY : Oil producer Genel Energy sees 2018 output above target
RE
02:29aRAISIO PLC : Raisio's Converted Shares
AQ
02:28aUK car industry launches contingency programme for 'no deal' Brexit
RE
02:28aSEVEN & I : Monthly business performance has been uploaded.
PU
02:28aNORDEX : again with strong order intake - third quarter results at 974 MW
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU nations agree to seek 35 percent CO2 cut on cars by 2030
2Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
4S&P 500 : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
5YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Sept sales up 198% to RMB6.56bn
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.