Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anomali Publishes the Third Annual Ponemon Report—Finding Organizations Rapidly Embracing Cyber Threat Intelligence to Combat Growing Security Threats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 06:02am EST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali published today the third annual report on the cyber threat intelligence sector in partnership with the Ponemon Institute. The report reveals continued widespread adoption of threat intelligence with 79% of North American respondents indicating they now leverage intelligence in security programs. Despite this rapid adoption, the level of effectiveness still lags, with only 41% of respondents claiming to be effective with their intelligence programs.

The report, “The Value of Threat Intelligence: Annual Study of North American and United Kingdom Companies” surveyed over 1,000 IT and security practitioners to evaluated threat intelligence usage, benefits and challenges. The survey found:

  • 85% rate threat intelligence highly important to security operations
  • While Phishing attacks are most worrisome for 25% of respondents, they are most time consuming for nearly twice as many respondents (45%)
  • Data volumes continue to strain detection capabilities: too much internal traffic, too many threat indicators to track, too many false positives, lack of historical data to perform investigations

“For the third straight year we have seen threat intelligence consistently grow in use across the US and UK by enterprises,” said Dr. Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder of the Ponemon Institute. “During this period, we’ve also seen rapid growth in attack frequency, and the need for security teams to improve detection capabilities. Threat intelligence offers the promise to identify attacks earlier and respond more effectively.”

The report examines in detail the barriers to more successful adoption of threat intelligence and provides recommendations for organizations looking to augment threat detection and response capabilities. The rise of Phishing attacks is taxing security teams, which are often understaffed, who must now analyze, investigate and respond to myriad threats daily—often at the expense of deeper investigation of more sophisticated and targeted attacks. This points to the need for greater automation and prioritization of serious threats.

“Threat intelligence offers security teams detectable ‘fingerprints’ of malicious actors. When properly leveraged, this intelligence can reveal serious attacks at their earliest stages,” said Dan Barahona, chief marketing officer at Anomali. “Our research with the Ponemon Institute confirms this value, while uncovering the challenges organizations face in fully operationalizing threat intelligence.”

A full report is available for download including detailed statistics on the effectiveness gap, eight best practices from top performing cyber threat intelligence organizations, and comprehensive statistics from this year’s report. Download the full report on the Anomali site –
https://www.anomali.com/resources/whitepapers/2019-ponemon-report-the-value-of-threat-intelligence-from-anomali?utm_source=web&;utm_medium=pr

About Anomali

Anomali® detects adversaries and tells you who they are. Organizations rely on the Anomali Threat Platform to detect threats, understand adversaries, and respond effectively. Anomali arms security teams with machine learning optimized threat intelligence and identifies hidden threats targeting their environments. The platform enables organizations to collaborate and share threat information among trusted communities and is the most widely adopted platform for ISACs and leading enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit us at www.anomali.com.

Haylee Hewlett
Sr. Marketing Manager
408-800-4050

anomali_logo_720 (2).png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:24aCONNECTONE BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:24aSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Perth man arrested after $100,000 cash seized at Sydney Airport
AQ
06:24aDPW HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:24aEXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:24aANAPTYSBIO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:24aANAPTYSBIO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:24aWHITING PETROLEUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:23aMJ HOLDINGS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:21aWATCH : Flooding in Judean desert
AQ
06:21aINNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Feb 28, 2019Innovus Pharma Announces the Approval of its BH(TM) Testosterone Booster Product in Canada for the Indication to Help to Support Testosterone Levels and Production in Adult Males
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ISRA VISION AG : ISRA VISION AG: Dynamic start into 2018/2019: ISRA profits from investments - double-digit gr..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.