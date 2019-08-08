Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anomali Threat Research Team Discovers BITTER APT Phishing Campaign Targeting People's Republic of China Government Agencies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 06:29pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLACK HAT — Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today published its latest research report: Suspected BITTER APT Continues Targeting Government of China and Chinese Organizations

The Anomali Threat Research Team discovered this new phishing attack leveraging spoof sites that appear to be designed to steal email credentials from target victims within the government of the People’s Republic of China. Although the attackers’ exact motivation is unknown, it is logical to conclude that this is an espionage campaign. 

By stealing email credentials, and accessing internal email content, it would be possible for infiltrators to gain insight into decisions being made within the target organizations. Once in, threat actors could also gain access to sensitive information. 

Attack victims are members of staff for the organizations being targeted. Most of the agencies being phished relate to economic trade, defense, aviation, and foreign relations. This suggests that the attackers are likely to be an actor or group operating under a mandate to understand China’s international goals. 

China-based CERT 360 has previously reported on related indicators being attributed to BITTER APT. This group is known to operate out of a South Asian country and is a suspected Indian APT in open source reporting. BITTER APT campaigns primarily target China, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia historically.

Phishing Defense
Although the attack identified is targeting officials within the government of the People's Republic of China, it is important for all organizations to understand that threat actors use the same methods and techniques to target the public and private sectors. Organizations at risk of being targeted in the manner observed should take several basic precautionary steps. This includes having security controls in place that integrate threat intelligence about active attacks, defense-in-depth protections including firewalls, and regular security training for employees that includes anti-phishing education. 

To learn more about Anomali and how hundreds of enterprises use it to reduce risk, visit us on the exhibitor floor at Black Hat USA 2019, #1114. 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/
Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

About Anomali
Anomali® detects adversaries and tells you who they are. Organizations rely on Anomali to detect threats, understand adversaries, and respond effectively. Anomali arms security teams with machine learning optimized threat intelligence and identifies hidden threats targeting their environments. The platform enables organizations to collaborate and share threat information among trusted communities and is the most widely adopted platform for ISACs and leading enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit us at www.anomali.com

Contact
Joe Franscella
News Media Relations
+1-209-597-6656
jfranscella@anomali.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:36pHOW TO BE AN ALLY : From Curious to Courageous
PU
07:33pTRUECAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33pINTELGENX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33pWESTPORT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33pRECIPE UNLIMITED CORP : oration declares second quarter dividend of 11.21 cents per share
AQ
07:32pWAJAX : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results
AQ
07:32pSSR MINING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31pNEWS : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
07:31pADAMIS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:30pAPPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
2SYMANTEC CORPORATION : Broadcom to buy Symantec's enterprise unit for $10.7 billion in software push
3EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY : KODAK: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
4CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC : CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Announces Pricing of $250 Million of Convertible Senior Notes
5HUMANA : HUMANA : Prices $1.0 Billion Debt Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group