Anomali Threat Research Team Discovers Cyber Campaign Conducted by Mustang Panda, a Known China Backed APT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali , a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity, today published research conducted by the Anomali Threat Research Team. It reveals an ongoing campaign carried out by Mustang Panda, an APT known to be backed by China. The team first revealed these findings on Wednesday, Oct. 2, during Anomali Detect 19, the company’s annual user conference, in a session titled: “Mustang Panda Riding Across Country Lines.”



CrowdStrike researchers first published information on Mustang Panda in June 2018, after approximately one year of observing malicious activities that shared unique Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs). This campaign dates back to at least November 2018. The research does not indicate with absolute certainty which entities are being targeted or the impact the campaign has had. Based on the lure documents observed by Anomali, team members believe that the following organizations may be targeted:

Individuals interested in the United Nations’ Security Council Committee resolutions regarding the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL / Da’esh)



Mongolian-based MIAT Airlines



Non-profit China Center (China-Zentrum e.V.); according to its website, this officially recognized nonprofit organization’s aim is to foster encounters and exchange between cultures and religions in the West and in China



Targeted countries including but not limited to Germany, Mongolia, Myanmar (Burma), Pakistan, Vietnam



The Communist Party of Vietnam (CVP)



The Shan Tai; a group of people living in Southeast Asia, which Minority Rights Group International describes as a “minority” in the region, with members who are primarily Theravada Buddhists

This research will be useful to any public or private sector organizations that need to know more about how APTs such as Mustang Panda operate. By understanding how such threat actors conduct campaigns and the related observables and IOCs, organizations can make decisions that will help them to implement effective defenses.

Read the full research report: China-Based APT Mustang Panda Targets Minority Groups, Public and Private Sector Organizations

