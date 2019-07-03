Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Anomali Uncovers Chinese APT Shared Supply Chain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 01:03pm EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali, a leader in threat intelligence, today published its latest cyber threat intelligence research blog. As part of its ongoing Royal Road Weaponizer analysis, the Anomali Threat Research Team confirmed that specific Chinese Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) are sharing a supply chain for exploits in Microsoft Office products. Key evidence observed confirming this belief includes an observation showing that the threat actors all updated their weaponizers to use a new exploit on or around the same time.

Observations also indicate that the threat actors may have the ability to develop exploits on their own. Evidence observed further shows that after using them, they may be selling them to a wider range of groups, as these are now appearing in commodity-malware campaigns.

“When we began this research, our focus on the malicious RTF weaponizer and groups using them led us to suspect that these APTs, which typically work in silos, were collaborating or sharing the same supply chain. We realized that this is the case after observing that all of the groups updated their weaponizers to use new exploits at almost the same time,” said Ghareeb Saad of the Anomali Threat Research Team. “This observation is significant. It shows that these threat actors have exploit developing capabilities and are operating together. Such a move could help them to become more efficient and effective.”

Detailed findings are revealed in the blog: Multiple Chinese Threat Groups Exploiting CVE-2018-0798 Equation Editor Vulnerability Since Late 2018. It details activities and exploits shared among five Chinese groups: Conimes, KeyBoy, Emissary Panda, Rancor, and Temp.Trident.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/
Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

About Anomali
Anomali® detects adversaries and tells you who they are. Organizations rely on the Anomali Threat Platform to detect threats, understand adversaries, and respond effectively. Anomali arms security teams with machine learning optimized threat intelligence and identifies hidden threats targeting their environments. The platform enables organizations to collaborate and share threat information among trusted communities and is the most widely adopted platform for ISACs and leading enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit us at www.anomali.com.

Contact
Joe Franscella
News Media Relations
+1-209-597-6656
jfranscella@anomali.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:37pAVON PRODUCTS : Announces Closing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PR
01:36pBAKER HUGHES : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 788 in Latest Week
DJ
01:35pAsda boss sees possible stock market listing in two to three years
RE
01:35pDEUTSCHE BOERSE : EEX to launch clearing for Japanese power futures next year
RE
01:35pEATON VANCE NEXTSHARES TRUST II : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:35pBOEING : Pledges $100 Million to Families, Communities Hurt by 737 MAX Crashes
DJ
01:34pWATERS CORPORATION : Q2 2019 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
BU
01:33pNATIONAL RESEARCH : Highlights from the inaugural PatientX Summit
PU
01:33pSAP : Recognized as a Leader in 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation
PU
01:33pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Profit taking sends local stocks lower
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank Shops Around Its Equities Unit -- WSJ
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About