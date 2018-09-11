Anonymous Bitcoin Hard Fork Legend H4X Is to have a Special Appearance in Blockchain Seoul 2018: First Time Ever Appearance has Bitcoin Community's Worldwide Attention

As Bitcoin Gold's co-founder and lead developer, H4X has the World's top knowledge on Bitcoin Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Seoul 2018, sponsored by the Metropolitan Seoul Government, is garnering much attention due to the never-seen-before lineup of world renown speakers. The organizers -- Korean National Assembly of the 4th Industrial Revolution Forum, Money Today Media Group, ZDNet, and Korea Blockchain Association -- are proud to announce that the anonymous Bitcoin Gold (https://bitcoingold.org, hereby referred as BTG) co-founder and lead developer h4x3rotab (hereby H4X) will join "Blockchain Seoul 2018" revealing his or her face for the first time. This appearance is expected to excite the global Bitcoin community.

H4X was the lead developer of the hard fork from Bitcoin's 491407 block in October 25, 2017. As one of the top developers in Bitcoin technology, he (she) had called upon the issue of the a few mining facilities monopolizing Bitcoin mining and demanded distributed mining - "1 CPU 1 VOTE."

Blockchain Seoul 2018 will be the first official stage for H4X where he will talk about pending Bitcoin and blockchain industry news. Especially the experience of solving the BTG 51% attack that happened on May 23, 2018 will be an invaluable share of knowledge to developers in the blockchain arena.

BTG is seeking to introduce its "BTGPay" service as a real world payment method, in that course, looking for partnerships for global adaptation and focusing on the development of a lightning network. One of the reasons for H4X joining Blockchain Seoul 2018 is because of the high interest and expectation in the seven top crypto valley leaders participating the B7 Summit, their presentations and in-person meetings, which will help facilitate the commercialization process of BTGPay by sharing best practices in dealing with financial laws and regulations in each country.

Just before Blockchain Seoul 2018, on September 14, BTG will be delisted from Bittrex. The reason for the exit has been officially announced before -- Bittrex had requested a BTG compensation for the 50% attack that happened in May and BTG declined. With current tensions between crypto exchanges and blockchain companies surrounding listing fees, H4X's presentation discussing the delisting on September 17 has the potential to disrupt the status quo.

Other that H4X's special appearance, Blockchain Seoul 2018 has three special features. TMON founder and chair Daniel Hyunsung Shin will share his knowhow on achieving investments from the world's leading global exchanges and investment firms like Binance Labs, OKEx, Huobi Capital, Dunamu & Partners, etc. for the newly founded Terra project. LIVEEN's founder Henry Woosub Kim will take the opening on September 18 to talk about the future of blockchain based data platforms. Same day afternoon, Global Blockchain Forum (GBF)'s co-founder Pankajj Ghode will discuss cyber security in the blockchain ecosystem.

A representative from Blockchain Seoul 2018 said: "As Blockchain Seoul 2018's global recognition grows within the blockchain community, offers to become keynote speakers from renowned community leaders are also piling up. We are trying to include key members of the community and introduce mutually beneficial programs to make this conference, an opportunity for the industry to grow and evolve."

Registrations for the Blockchain Seoul EXPO & B7 CEO Summit and B7 Summit can be made at the official website or at Onoffmix.

