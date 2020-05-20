Another CMB Regional Centers Partnership Was Repaid the Full $26 Million EB-5 Loan from Its Borrower

DALLAS, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB) is proud to announce that the CMB Group 25 borrower, an affiliate of Stillwater Capital Investments, LLC (Stillwater), has completed the full repayment of its EB-5 loan of $26 million, which was used to complete the construction of three separate multi-family apartment complexes in Dallas, San Antonio and Austin, TX. CMB is excited for the 52 limited partners in the Group 25 partnership that put their trust into this CMB partnership roughly six years ago.

CMB, Stillwater, and CMB’s affiliated company NHK Capital Partners, LLC (“NHK”), have had a relationship that dates back to 2014. This relationship is comprised of four separate CMB partnerships and an equity raise through NHK, that have raised approximately $90 million in EB-5 and private equity investment capital, in addition to nearly $220 million in matching capital, for Stillwater projects throughout Texas, totaling nearly $300 million in total development costs over these past six years.



The relationship between CMB and Stillwater continues to grow as the CMB Group 74 partnership is currently raising capital for a Stillwater-affiliated project located in San Antonio, TX. The Group 74 partnership will loan EB-5 investment capital for the construction of a multi-family apartment complex in San Antonio, TX, called The Augusta Street Lofts. Located at 819 Augusta Street in downtown San Antonio, the project will include a five-story, 262-unit apartment complex with a 380-space parking structure. The project’s in-fill location places future residents between San Antonio’s Central Business District (CBD) and the vibrant Pearl District.



During the last 6 years, CMB and Stillwater, through our EB-5 partnerships, have proven to be successful. We have been able to assist over 160 EB-5 investor families with their goal of U.S. immigration through an immigrant visa. Of the four CMB/Stillwater collaborated partnerships, there have been approximately 150 investors that have obtained I-526 approvals and now the first partnership, Group 25, has received repayment of its EB-5 loan.



The goal of every EB-5 investor is to obtain permanent residency. The two key components of achieving that are: making an at-risk investment and creating 10 new full-time, permanent American jobs. To date, it is estimated that CMB partnerships and Stillwater projects will create over 2,600 new American jobs. This is an amazing statistic, not just for CMB partnerships or Stillwater, but for the U.S. economy, especially during these unprecedented times of COVID-19. The original intent of Congress was to stimulate the U.S. economy by attracting foreign investment capital through the EB-5 program that will create new jobs at no cost to the U.S. taxpayer. The successful partnerships between CMB and Stillwater demonstrate that when structured properly, EB-5 can accomplish that goal. As the U.S. unemployment rates rise in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the EB-5 program continues to help create jobs for the U.S. population.

About CMB Regional Centers



CMB is one of the oldest active regional center operators in the EB-5 industry with 23 years of experience. CMB has over 5,700 investor families from 102 countries that have chosen to invest in one of CMB’s 75 EB-5 investment opportunities. As of today, CMB has helped nearly 1,400 families achieve I-829 petition approval to live and work permanently in the United States and has returned capital to over 1,300 investors. There are very few regional centers that can come close to this level of success for their EB-5 investors.

About NHK Capital Partners