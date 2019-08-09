Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Another First on the JSE Main Market: Listing of Sagicor Select Funds Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 01:41pm EDT

'I am extremely pleased to welcome you all to the Exchange to celebrate with the Sagicor Select Fund Limited team on their success in raising $4B, culminating in the listing of these securities on the Main Market of the Exchange'. That was the opening statement by Mrs. Suzette Whyte, Finance Controller JSE Group as she welcomed the large audience to the fourth listing on the Main Market for 2019 and the eleventh across all Markets year to date. Main Market now has 56 securities and the total number of companies listed on the JSE has increased to 83, with 118 securities listed overall.

Mrs. Whyte further highlighted that 'the offer which opened on July 3rd and closed on July 16th was oversubscribed by approximately 60% with over 20,000 shareholders.' She further stated that, 'these Class B Shares which are being listed today will primarily invest in securities that are listed on the JSE Junior and Main Markets and its investment objective is to track the Financial Index which is an index recently established by the JSE. The Sagicor Select Funds Limited will trade under the symbol SELECTF'.

Investors will be able to track the value of the Financial Index, the Net Asset Value (NAV) and the price of the Financial Select Fund on a daily basis. These statistics will be published on the Websites of the JSE and the Sagicor Investments Jamaica Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer of Sagicor Investments Jamaica, Mr. Kevin Donaldson, in his remarks noted that the over 20,000 investors who participated is an indication that their message is well received but their target is to growth that number significantly. Mr. Donaldson also announced that Sagicor Investment will be undertaking a series of education engagements to increase the knowledge of investors before the next series of similar Fund.

Mrs. Natalie Brown, Assistant Manager, Capital Markets Sagicor Investments Limited, in her closing remarks stated that, 'the mantra for Sagicor Investments is 'create, grow and preserve wealth' and sure enough the creative spirit of our mantra is alive with the creation of this newly Listed Equity Fund. As lead arranger and lead broker for this venture, we are proud to not only see the establishment and listing of this IPO, but we were also delighted to see that it had surpassed its target by being oversubscribed'.

-30-

Disclaimer

JSE - Jamaica Stock Exchange Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 17:40:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:51pSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas, Orange County Fire Authority and the California Regional Common Ground Alliance Held Mock Natural Gas Line Digging Accident to Demonstrate Importance of Contacting 811 Before Excavation Work and Following Safe Digging Procedures
PU
01:51pBBA AVIATION : Circular re proposed sale of Ontic and GM notice
PU
01:49pMOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA : AMERICA INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:49pSVB FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:47pVYCOR MEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:46pRio Tinto's Resolution copper project in Arizona moves step closer
RE
01:46pCONTINENTAL : Presents Environmental Ministry in Lower Saxony with...
PU
01:45pUS CONCRETE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:42pMERIT MEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:42pABERDEEN STANDARD GOLD ETF TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update
3LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
4HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO. : HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA: HELLA compensates for challenging market conditions and outper..
5COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Germany to review options for its 15% Commerzbank stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group