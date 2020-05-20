Another crossing point has been opened on the Austrian-Hungarian border

'Another crossing point was opened on the Austrian-Hungarian border on Wednesday morning', Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced on his Facebook page.

'My fellow Member of Parliament Attila Barcza has been calling for the opening of the crossing point linking Zsira and Lutzmannsburg for some time now. Our negotiations with our Austrian colleagues were eventually successful, and accordingly people who work or own farmland on the other side of the border may once again use the Zsira border crossing point between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., beginning today', Mr. Szijjártó wrote.

'This means the number of border crossing points that may be utilised along the Austrian-Hungarian border has now increased to thirteen', he added.

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade/MTI)