Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Another crossing point has been opened on the Austrian-Hungarian border

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 12:49pm EDT

'Another crossing point was opened on the Austrian-Hungarian border on Wednesday morning', Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced on his Facebook page.

'My fellow Member of Parliament Attila Barcza has been calling for the opening of the crossing point linking Zsira and Lutzmannsburg for some time now. Our negotiations with our Austrian colleagues were eventually successful, and accordingly people who work or own farmland on the other side of the border may once again use the Zsira border crossing point between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., beginning today', Mr. Szijjártó wrote.
'This means the number of border crossing points that may be utilised along the Austrian-Hungarian border has now increased to thirteen', he added.

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade/MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 16:48:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pREPUBLIC HEALTHCARE : Launches Comprehensive Reopen for Business Program for Employers
BU
01:15pBANJO & MATILDA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:14pPROSIGHT GLOBAL : Nominates Anne Waleski, Former Markel CFO, to Board of Directors
PU
01:14pPROSIGHT GLOBAL : Expands Senior Management Team with Addition of Chief Claims Officer, Chief Investment Officer, and Chief of Staff and Head of Capital Markets
PU
01:14pFederal Home Loan Bank Of New York Declares A 5.90% Dividend For The First Quarter Of 2020
PR
01:13pNUMERATED : Launches Forgiveness Automation After Partnering with 70+ Banks to Originate 5% of Paycheck Protection Program Loans
BU
01:13pSPINEWAY : Strengthening cash position and Reserved capital increase
GL
01:11pTORQUE ESPORTS : Andretti and Alonso confirmed for Legends Trophy esports battle at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
AQ
01:11pGreystone Provides $27.6 Million Freddie Mac Green Acquisition Loan on Indiana Apartment Complex
GL
01:10pHAWKEYE SYSTEMS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : MARKS & SPENCER : AND SPENCER GROUP PLC FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR 52 WEEKS ENDED 28 MA..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Workers Push Back Against Plans To Curtail Coronavirus Hazard Pay -- WSJ
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Disclosure of large shareholdings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group