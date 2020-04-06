DGAP-News: Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH / Key word(s): Investment/Acquisition

Another milestone in the transformation process: Emma becomes part of Haniel Group (news with additional features)



06.04.2020 / 09:59

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Another milestone in the transformation process:

Emma becomes part of Haniel Group



Haniel acquires 50.1% of Europe's fastest-growing bed-in-a-box brand

Duisburg, April 6th, 2020. On April 3rd, 2020, Franz B & Cie. GmbH (Haniel) has signed an agreement to acquire 50.1 percent of Emma - The Sleep Company (Bettzeit GmbH). Its two founders, Manuel Müller und Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi, will each retain a 24.95 percent stake in the company and will continue to drive Emma's international expansion as active CEOs. With the acquisition of Emma, Haniel will determinedly continue its transformation process and add a new building block to its portfolio.

"With Emma, we are very pleased to have won a young, innovative and at the same time fast-growing company with many unique selling propositions for the further transformation of our portfolio", explained Haniel CEO Thomas Schmidt. The founders also see a benefit for their company in the cooperation with Haniel, as Co-CEO Dr Dennis Schmoltzi emphasized: "With Haniel as an extremely strong partner at our side, we see an excellent opportunity to move to a new level of growth. This includes the expansion of international business as well as the development of new business areas around the topic of sleeping. In partnership with Haniel, we are able to become the leading Sleep Tech player worldwide at a much faster pace".

Agility, strength of implementation and decisiveness

Emma - The Sleep Company (Bettzeit GmbH) was founded in 2013 and in just six years has developed from an online platform for mattresses and sleeping systems into an internationally operating Sleep Tech provider that belongs to Europe's fastest growing companies. The popular D2C brand Emma is available in 21 countries worldwide and has already established itself in many European countries as the leading bed-in-a-box supplier in the constantly growing market for sleep-related products. The brand's rapid growth is realized by a team of 350 people, who stand for product innovations, the rapid implementation of ideas and individualized strategies for each market. Additional success factors include a high concentration on technology-supported processes as well as an extreme focus on research and continuous development of products.

The quality of the mattresses has been awarded several times throughout Europe, in Germany most recently by Stiftung Warentest in October 2019 (Mattress Emma, tested size 90x200cm, hard). With exceptionally efficient marketing, an outsourced production with strategic partners and a successful omni-channel approach, Emma is thriving in the highly competitive bed-in-a-box market.

Management happy about growth spurt

Manuel Müller, founder and Co-CEO of Emma, is pleased about Haniel Holding's growth impulse: "Haniel's clear orientation to create value for generations via a sustainable portfolio is consistent with our strategy of long-term and profitable growth. In combining our diverse research and development competencies, we will take sleep and thus well-being holistically to a new level."

Thomas Schmidt: "At present, managing the Corona crisis is part of our everyday life and we care for the well-being of our colleagues and their families. Nevertheless, we remain focused on the implementation of the new Haniel strategy. It creates long-term value and secures jobs. Last year, we decided to invest only in companies that match the topic areas People, Planet or Progress. With Emma as a new company in our group and as the first new building block in our People investment field, we will contribute to a healthy future worth living".

Preparations for the transaction started in January. It could be closed in a very short time due to the high strategic fit between Haniel and Emma. As part of the transaction, existing investors sold their shares to Haniel. The transaction does not include a financing round, as Emma is growing profitably and by its own means. It was agreed, not to disclose the purchase price or any further details of the contractual arrangements. The transaction is subject to the approval of the competent antitrust authorities.

Further details on Emma - The Sleep Company are provided within the accompanying fact sheet.

Further information on Haniel can be found in the accompanying fact sheet.

Contact Haniel

Press

Dietmar Bochert, Senior Vice President Communications, Telephone: +49 203 806-578, Fax: +49 203 806-80578, E-Mail: dbochert@haniel.de

Finance

Dr. Axel Gros, Senior Vice President Finance, Telephone: +49 203 806-355, Fax: +49 203 806-80355, E-Mail: agros@haniel.de

Contact Emma - The Sleep Company

Simone Schuchert, Corporate Communications Emma - The Sleep Company,

Telephone: +49 160 6745548, E-Mail: media@emma-sleep.com



Natalia Fritz, Hoschke & Consorten Public Relations GmbH,

Telephone: +49 40 3690 5057, E-Mail: n.fritz@hoschke.de

Note on the use of the attached image: The right to use the image free of charge expires on 06.05.2020. After this date, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung GmbH, which can be reached at nutzungsrechte@faz.de, is liable to pay fees. Further picture material can be requested under media@emma-sleep.com.



Haniel

Franz B & Cie. GmbH is a German family equity company based in Duisburg-Ruhrort since its foundation in 1756. From there, the holding company, which is 100 percent family-owned, creates a diversified portfolio. It pursues a unique investment strategy as a value developer that combines a consistent alignment with sustainability criteria with a clear performance orientation. Currently, six business units are part of the Haniel portfolio. All are independently responsible for their respective operational businesses and hold market-leading positions in their fields: BekaertDeslee, CWS, ELG, Optimar, ROVEMA and TAKKT. Haniel also holds a financial stake in CECONOMY.

For more information visit www.haniel.de and www.enkelfaehig.de.



Emma - The Sleep Company (Bettzeit GmbH):

Emma - The Sleep Company is an owner-managed company and one of the fastest growing providers of mattress and sleeping systems, based in Frankfurt am Main. The internationally active Sleep Tech company was founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller and realized a turnover of 150 million euros in 2019 (+86 percent compared to 2018). The portfolio includes both the Direct-to-Consumer startup Emma Mattress, which has already established itself in many European countries as the leading bed-in-a-box supplier, and the strong traditional brand Dunlopillo Germany. With their in-depth expertise in research and development, Emma - The Sleep Company constantly translates material and technological advances into its high-quality product range. In October 2019, Mattress Emma One (size 90x200cm, hard) became test winner of Stiftung Warentest (issue 10 / 2019) with an overall grade of 1.7 (good). The success drivers of the very agile day-to-day life of the company are a strong digital mindset, the courage to pragmatic solutions and lived diversity. Against this backdrop, the team of more than 350 people continuously implements innovative concepts in the areas of process optimization as well as marketing and sales. In April 2020, Haniel Group acquired 50.1 percent of Emma. The transaction is still subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities.

For more information on Emma - The Sleep Company, please visit www.emma-sleep.com