Anritsu and Samsung Verify Industry's First 5G NR Protocol Conformance Test in Sub-6 GHz Frequency Range

02/21/2019 | 01:19pm EST

ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation is pleased to announce the submission of the industry's first Protocol Conformance test in the Sub-6 GHz Frequency Range 1 (FR1) to 3GPP RAN5 working group for approval. The test defined by 3GPP TS38.523 has been verified with the Exynos Modem 5100 5G New Radio (NR) modem developed by Samsung's System LSI Business on the Anritsu ME7834NR Protocol Conformance test system.

Anritsu Company Logo (PRNewsFoto/Anritsu Company)

The ME7834NR Protocol Conformance test platform is registered with both the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PCS Type Certification Review Board (PTCRB) as Test Platform (TP) 251.

"Anritsu continues to support our leading-edge technology development by providing quick access to the latest features on their test solutions," said Woonhaing Hur, Vice President of System LSI Protocol Development at Samsung Electronics. "5G is evolving at a much faster pace than previous technologies, and I am pleased to see that Anritsu is keeping ahead of the evolution as they did during LTE-Advanced and LTE-Advanced Pro."

"We are proud that Samsung continues to rely on our test solutions," said Mr. Tsutomu Tokuke, General Manager of Anritsu's Mobile Solutions Division. "Our collaboration with Samsung has helped us achieve yet another important industry milestone in the journey towards 5G NR commercialization."

Product Outline
The ME7834NR is a test platform for 3GPP-based Protocol Conformance Test (PCT) and Carrier Acceptance Testing (CAT) of mobile devices incorporating Multiple Radio Access Technologies (RAT). It supports 5G NR in both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) mode, in addition to LTE, LTE-Advanced (LTE-A), LTE-A Pro, and W-CDMA. When combined with Anritsu's new OTA chamber MA8171A and RF converters, the ME7834NR covers the sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G frequency bands.

About Samsung
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About Anritsu
Anritsu Company is the United States subsidiary of Anritsu Corporation, a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 120 years. Anritsu's "2020 VISION" philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital instruments, as well as operation support systems for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 4,000 employees in over 90 countries.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anritsu-and-samsung-verify-industrys-first-5g-nr-protocol-conformance-test-in-sub-6-ghz-frequency-range-300799893.html

SOURCE Anritsu Company


© PRNewswire 2019
