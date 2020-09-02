Anser Advisory : Announces Ascent Acquisition, Expanding Market Expertise & Geographic Coverage

Anser Advisory (Anser), ranked 15 in ENR’s 2020 Top 50 Program Management Firms, 2nd on the Zweig AE Fastest Growing Hot List for 2020, and a certified Great Places to Work organization, has announced the acquisition of Ascent. Ascent is a 30 employee firm that provides capital program delivery strategy and finance consulting, project controls, as well as program/project management. They serve clients nationwide from their headquarters in Chicago, IL and additional offices in Boston and Anchorage. They have diverse end market expertise, and are nationally recognized for their healthcare, transportation, education, and unique expertise in historical/cultural buildings.

Ascent was founded in 2015 to provide a more client-centric approach to service delivery, including capital program advisory and consulting services, program/project controls, and project management. Ascent has successfully implemented this business strategy, serving clients across the U.S.

According to Bryan Carruthers, CEO of Anser, “Our firms have partnered in the past to deliver valued solutions to our shared clients and we have always held mutual respect. With the talented, and nationally recognized Ascent staff now part of Anser, we will be able to collectively expand our strategic planning, funding, advisory and program management solutions for our existing clients as well as a growing number of new clients across North America.”

“We are thrilled to join the Anser family,” said Mark Atkinson CEO Of Ascent. “This a fantastic opportunity for us to continue expanding our services, supporting our clients and helping them realize their business and mission objectives. Joining Anser will build on our capabilities and passion for delivering high quality solutions for our clients while creating exciting opportunities for our staff to grow their careers.”

Ashley Chang, Vice President and founding team member at RTC Partners, said, “Our acquisition strategy is to seek out collaborative partnerships that will strengthen our business, enhance and expand the service offering to our customers, create opportunities for employees and unlock value for all stakeholders. We are excited to be partnering with the Ascent team and look forward to pursuing these goals with them.”

About Anser Advisory

Anser Advisory is a national firm specializing in capital program advisory and consulting services, including strategy, funding, process, organization preparedness, as well as project and construction management and controls. Anser services cover the capital development cycle from pre-planning through construction and close-out across a wide range of end markets, including transportation, energy, aviation, K-12 and higher education, state/local government, healthcare, water/sewer, and housing.

Anser Advisory operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LP (“RTC”). RTC is a New York based private equity firm that partners with managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities. Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com

Barnes and Thornburg, LLP acted as legal counsel and BDO USA, LLP acted as financial and tax advisor on behalf of RTC Partners and its affiliates.

