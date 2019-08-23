Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Answering Trump, UPS, FedEx and USPS say they already fight illegal drug shipments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 05:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of United Parcel Service is seen at the new package sorting and delivery UPS hub in Corbeil-Essonnes and Evry

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service Inc and the U.S. Postal Service said on Friday they are already working to stop traffickers from using their services after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered delivery firms to refuse packages of the powerful painkiller fentanyl from China.

Trump told those shippers and online retailer Amazon.com Inc to decline deliveries of the synthetic opioid from China, which on Friday announced new retaliatory tariffs on a swath of U.S. goods.

"I am ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!)," Trump said on Twitter.

"President Xi said this would stop - it didn’t," he tweeted, referring to China's President Xi Jinping.

Fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and is contributing to the nation's deadliest drug crisis in history.

Shares of FedEx, UPS and Amazon were each down at least 3% after the latest salvo in the U.S.-China trade war sent the U.S. stock market lower.

"We work closely with all law enforcement and regulatory authorities to monitor for prohibited substances," UPS said.

Rival FedEx said in a statement it "already has extensive security measures in place to prevent the use of our networks for illegal purposes."

Private delivery companies like UPS and FedEx electronically track packages, which has deterred some drug dealers, who have exploited the gaps in the USPS' tracking system.

"The most common distribution medium is via the U.S. Postal Service," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday, when it announced sanctions against a trio of Chinese nationals accused of trafficking illegal fentanyl.

Drug traffickers target U.S. ports of entry and international mail centres, where parcel and vehicle inspections are limited due to staffing shortages and other constraints, experts and officials said.

"The U.S. Postal Service is aggressively working to implement provisions of the STOP Act to keep dangerous drugs from entering the United States from China and other countries," USPS said in a statement, referring to Synthetics Trafficking and Overdose Prevention Act enacted by U.S. Congress in 2018.

That legislation required the Postal Service to receive advance electronic data (AED) - including the names and addresses of senders and recipients, package contents and other information - on all shipments from China by the end of 2018 and from all countries by the end of 2020.

China's STOP compliance has lagged and the USPS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have informed China's postal operator any U.S.-bound shipment without AED may be returned at any time, the postal carrier said.

Meanwhile, USPS and its law enforcement arm, the Postal Inspection Service, continue to work with government and law enforcement agencies to combat the trafficking of illicit drugs like fentanyl, USPS said.

Amazon did not reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Cynthia Osterman and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Lisa Baertlein and Ankit Ajmera
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -3.10% 1749.62 Delayed Quote.20.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:01pCOMCAST : Denver Mayor Hancock and The Women's Foundation of Colorado Join Comcast to Help Bridge the Digital Divide
BU
07:01pLINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : Announces the Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities
BU
06:51pAFLAC : My Special Aflac Duck® Flocks to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
PU
06:50pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against SAExploration Holdings, Inc.
BU
06:36pNEWMONT MINING : Goldcorp Announces Successful Completion of Consent Solicitation for its 5.875% Notes due 2035
BU
06:26pWORLD NEEDS TO END RISKY RELIANCE ON U.S. DOLLAR : BoE's Carney
RE
06:26pINTELLICHECK : Weekly Roundup Vol 59
PU
06:26pCARVANA : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:24pTrump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
RE
06:23pTrump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
2APPLE : APPLE : Trump presses U.S. companies to close China operations
3FACEBOOK : WORLD NEEDS TO END RISKY RELIANCE ON U.S. DOLLAR: BoE's Carney
4Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
5HI-CRUSH INC : Hi-Crush Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group