Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ant Group listing would be fillip for Hong Kong's flagging IPO market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 03:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Ant Financial is displayed at the Ant Financial event in Hong Kong

By Scott Murdoch

An initial public offering from Alibaba's Ant Group by year-end would give equity capital markets in Hong Kong a timely boost after a new security law cast in doubt the city's future as a global financial centre, analysts said on Thursday.

With new deals worth $4.17 billion (£3.31 billion) in the first half, Hong Kong's exchange accounted for 7.6% of the global IPO market, though down from a share of 11%, and deals worth $7.91 billion, in the same period last year, Refinitiv data showed.

The fall in value ranked Hong Kong as the fourth most active exchange after the Nasdaq, mainland China's new Star Market and the Shanghai stock market.

A listing by Ant Group, the fintech arm of the Chinese e-commerce giant, would add diversity and reinforce Hong Kong's reputation as a global financial centre, said Hao Hong, head of research at Bocom International.

"Hong Kong investors don't have that much opportunity to invest in these Chinese tech companies," Hong told Reuters.

"Seventy percent of the Hong Kong market is finance and property. That isn't to say they are not good companies, but it isn't that representative of where the economy is going in the future."

Aequitas Research analyst Ke Yan, who publishes on the SmartKarma platform, said an Ant listing would "make Hong Kong equity market the top choice for access to leading Chinese tech and media companies."

The comments followed a Reuters report on Wednesday that cited two sources with direct knowledge as saying that Ant planned a Hong Kong float as soon as this year, and targeted a valuation of more than $200 billion.

The company denied the report.

The sources said Ant was considering listing 5% to 10% of its stock, in what would be the world's largest IPO this year, based on the estimated valuation.

Ant's listing would also bring a lucrative payday for investment banks in Hong Kong.

Alibaba's $12.9-billion secondary listing in Hong Kong last year generated almost $32 million in fees for banks, the company's U.S. filings showed.

Equity capital markets deals make up almost 40% of the regional investment banking wallet, versus 25% globally, a Reuters calculation from Refinitiv data shows.

Mandates to lead Ant's deal will be coveted, not just for the fees generated, but also for the prestige that accompanies a high-profile transaction.

Alibaba is known to be close to Credit Suisse and CICC which sponsored the secondary listing last year.

Morgan Stanley was ranked number one in the Asia Pacific ECM league tables in the first half, Refinitiv shows, ahead of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

Hong Kong's new security law took effect last week.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 8.95% 257.68 Delayed Quote.21.49%
ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD. -1.13% 222.96 End-of-day quote.72.17%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.31% 9.806 Delayed Quote.-24.94%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.06% 93.3 Delayed Quote.-33.77%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.99% 48.91 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.44% 10492.500132 Delayed Quote.15.28%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.45% 202.25 Delayed Quote.-12.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:19aSunak says will start to fix budget deficit once outlook clearer
RE
04:18aDAB Holds Meeting with IMF on the Commencement of New ECF Program
PU
04:13aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : On the occasion of the International Population Day 11/07/2020
PU
04:08aBANK OF JAPAN : Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan 
PU
04:06aDollar gives ground to higher-risk currencies as Chinese shares soar
RE
03:59aSouth Africa's rand edges lower ahead of manufacturing data
RE
03:59aSacred sites blast exposes Australia's laws skewed to mining
RE
03:58a39 enterprises are realising 16.5 billion forints in investment in Somogy County
PU
03:58aPRIME MINISTER : We will defend our carriers by all legal means
PU
03:48aTotal secures $15.8 bln in funding for Mozambique gas project - FNB
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOLALUZ-CLIDOM, S.A. : ROOFTOP REVOLUTION: Coronavirus chill upends solar power industry
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
5TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group