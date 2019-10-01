Log in
Anta Running Shoes Challenge 202/2.0 Hit the Headlines After 2019 Berlin Marathon

10/01/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

It is reported that nearly 3,000 Chinese runners took part in the Berlin Marathon this year. Chinese runners have begun to go abroad in droves. There has been an explosive growth of road races in China in recent years, as witnessed by 39 marathons in 2013 to 1581 in 2018. At the same time, Chinese local sports brands have made a splash in the international market. For instance, Anta, a Chinese brand, came into our sight at the Berlin Marathon Expo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001006008/en/

Berlin Marathon Expo Booth of ANTA. (Photo: Business Wire)

Berlin Marathon Expo Booth of ANTA. (Photo: Business Wire)

156 enterprises participated in the Berlin Marathon Expo and ANTA Sports was the only exhibitor from mainland China among them. Robbie Fuller explained that the booth of ANTA was designed in the same style as that of the latest Berlin limited edition, Challenge 202/2.0 marathon racing track shoes. The booth reflects typical Oriental aesthetics with unique characteristics, combining functions with fun. Designers brought the idea of running a marathon to this series of shoes. The design of this series of shoes is based on the general marathon idea, describing it as an artistic concept of “Dispersing the fog in our hearts.” The destination is the light and brightness embraced in each runner's heart. Just as ink represents the artistic concept in the traditional Chinese culture, the concept transitions from “darkness” to “brightness” running through the whole series of shoes, indicating a modern visual image of clouds of ink and wash.”

The first-generation made their debut in honor of the world record (2 hours 2 minutes 57 seconds) set at the Berlin Marathon by a pair of shoes which later won the title of "PB Shoe" in Chinese running with its excellent performance. This year, Anta has fully upgraded this series with better material and performance to help professional runners achieve their best records and also encourage and support marathoners around the world to constantly break their own limits.


© Business Wire 2019
