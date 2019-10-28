Log in
Antai College of Economics and Management ranks 14th in the FT's Global MiM Ranking No.1 in Asia for two years running

10/28/2019 | 11:12pm EDT

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antai College of Economics and Management (Antai) at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Imperial College Business School tied for 14th place in the Global Masters in Management Ranking  by Financial Times (FT) of the best 100 programs. The new ranking was released on October 28, 2019. Antai made the list of FT's top 20 business schools worldwide and reconfirmed its position as Asia's number one business school for two years running.

As one of the most authoritative business school rankings, FT Ranking is a comprehensive measurement of the salaries earned by the graduates, the progress of their careers, aims achieved and entrepreneurship as well as business schools' overall strength based on a set of widely accepted indicators.

Antai was especially prominent in terms of indicators evaluating the graduates' career development:

  • Percentage increase in salary has been the world's highest for three consecutive years
  • Weighted salary came in 16th globally
  • 100% of the graduates are already employed by the third month following graduation
  • Value for money rank is second globally
  • Aims achieved was judged to be 82%
  • Career service ranked fifth globally  

Antai's outstanding performance in the career progress indicators fully confirms the competitive advantages of its graduates. Most of the graduates have worked at leading businesses and organizations, including China Foreign Exchange Trade System, ICBC, Boston Consulting Group, Mercer, SAIC Motor, Bosera Asset Management, Guotai Junan Securities and CITIC Securities, receiving high praises from employers for their deep expertise, abundance of self-confidence and diligence.

Antai has initiated a number of student exchange programs with over 100 of the world's top business schools. Each year, 20% of its postgraduates study or work as interns abroad, while over 200 international students come to Antai as exchange students. In addition, Antai has partnered with world-renowned universities including Purdue University, IE, ESCP and the University of Southern California on dual-degree programs.

In the QS World University Rankings by subject for 2019, Antai's Business & Management Studies ranked 45th, while Accounting & Finance came in 41st and Statistics & Operational Research rated 43rd. The school also topped the list of the FT Asia-Pacific Business School Rankings for both 2017 and 2018.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antai-college-of-economics-and-management-ranks-14th-in-the-fts-global-mim-ranking-no1-in-asia-for-two-years-running-300946805.html

SOURCE Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University


